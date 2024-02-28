Top of the Scottish Premiership and finally in control of the title picture, Rangers should be perfectly placed to strengthen Philippe Clement's side this summer. Instead, however, Ibrox chiefs could reportedly sell one of the Gers' best players.

Rangers transfer news

Whilst the focus on the pitch has been all about the title race - and rightly so - Rangers are on course to lose a number of players at the end of the season. As things stand, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, John McLaughlin, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Leon Balogun are all set to depart. And although there is still plenty of hope surrounding a new deal for Lundstram, others still look likely to leave Ibrox at the end of the current campaign.

Those likely exits will leave Clement with quite the task in the summer when it comes to ensuring that his side compete for the Scottish Premiership once again in his first full season in charge. Reports suggest that the former AS Monaco boss could add least be boosted by the permanent arrival of Oscar Cortes, however, after the winger's impressive loan spell.

That said, the sale of key man Jack Butland has not been ruled out. According to Chris Jack of Rangers Review, Rangers have a "number in mind" to sell Butland this summer, despite their previous desperation to keep hold of the goalkeeper when clubs came calling January.

Jack told Rangers Review: “He’s priceless for Rangers. As soon as the interest from Forest became evident early in the transfer window, I checked it out with the club and it was just a case of it’s just not happening. There was no way.

“Ultimately money talks. As impressive as he has been, and as integral to the squad as he has been, that doesn’t mean to say he’s going to be here forever. At some stage, Rangers will have a number in mind. No player is not for sale right now. If you can bring someone in on a Bosman and 12 months later let them go for £15-20million or so, that money can go a really long way.”

Rangers should keep "priceless" Butland

If Rangers manage to win the Scottish Premiership this season, then the last thing that they should be doing is dismantling Clement's squad. It is a title that they should build on if anything, rather than one they should use to take a step back. Butland is a more important part of that than ever too, given his recent form, meaning that the Gers should do everything in their power to keep hold of their shot-stopper.

Reports are now even indicating that the former Stoke City man is in contention to receive his first England call-up since September 2018.

When the summer transfer window arrives, Butland could once again be at the centre of interest, but it is interest that Rangers should once again stave off to keep hold of one of their star men.