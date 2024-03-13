After an incredibly successful first five months in charge at Rangers, reports suggest that Philippe Clement is set to enjoy a busy summer of change, with a number of incomings and departures on the cards.

Rangers transfer news

As things stand, the Gers are on course to win the Scottish Premiership in a season where their credentials looked at increasing risk in the early stages of the season until Clement arrived. Since the former AS Monaco boss took over from the sacked Michael Beale, the Scottish giants have completed an extraordinary turnaround to leapfrog Old Firm rivals Celtic on their way to potential glory.

Yet, even if they lift the Scottish Premiership in May, Rangers look set for several changes, with contracts running out and players set to depart. As of right now, the Gers are set to lose John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe as free agents this summer, whilst Ridvan Yilmaz's future is also in doubt, according to reports.

Those departures are set to leave gaping holes in Clement's squad, which will need to be filled with further incomings when the summer window swings open. And that's exactly what Rangers' recruitment team seemingly has in mind.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Rangers' recruitment team have highlighted the need for a new left-back, central midfielder and striker to Clement this summer as part of a major overhaul, with those five names expected to be replaced by three top signings.

It remains to be seen just who those recruits will be, but as loan deals for the likes of Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes come to an end, it will be interesting to see if the champions-elect look to make permanent moves for their loanees in the coming months. If they help the Gers on their way to the league title, then they'd have certainly earned summer switches.

Rangers should look inwards for permanent deals

Whilst new targets will undoubtedly emerge this summer, Rangers would be best-served by turning towards those who have already made an impact at Ibrox in players like Cortes and Silva. Both players have particularly impressed, with the former unfortunate to suffer a recent injury to interrupt part of his loan spell.

Reports have already suggested that Rangers want to sign Cortes on a permanent basis this summer, whilst they already have an obligation to buy Mohamed Diomande after his loan spell. The midfielder is a ready-made replacement for Jack, who is on course to depart as a free agent come the end of the season.

If they end the current campaign as champions, then logic suggests that Rangers will be in a far stronger position to attract further reinforcements this summer, in what should only result in an improved side and potential title defence next season.

Clement's already transformed the Gers in his first five moments and could make an even greater impact in his first full season in charge. Gearing up for a busy summer, change is afoot once more at Ibrox under the guidance of the Belgian.