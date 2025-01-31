Rangers have altered their strategy in pursuit of one of Scottish football’s most promising young talents, according to a new report.

Gers advance in Europa League as deadline day looms

Rangers secured their place in the Europa League last-16 with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox on Thursday evening. Nico Raskin and Vaclav Cerny scored for Rangers, with Ibrox buzzing at full-time as the team's position was confirmed.

Speaking after the match, Gers boss Philippe Clement said that he is "super proud" of his team having booked their spot in the competition's next round.

“From the top eight, we played against four teams in Olympiacos, Lyon, Manchester United and Tottenham so it makes the performance even bigger," said the Belgian.

“It is massive for the whole squad," he explained. "It shows that this squad is really working hard together, and everybody wants to give everything to get the results for this club.”

Raskin, whose goal against Union Saint-Gilloise was his first of the season, echoed Clement's comments.

“We’re very proud about the performance but also the whole campaign," said the midfielder. “We knew we had a small chance to be top eight and we just had to do the job, so we’re very proud tonight."

Rangers change Cameron approach

To bolster their chances in the latter stages of the Europa League, Rangers were reported to be close to securing the services of Dundee star Lyall Cameron this month. Cameron has been one of Scottish football's standout young stars this season, scoring eight goals and producing seven assists in 29 games for Dundee.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Rangers were on the verge of landing Cameron, whose contract at Dens Park runs out in the summer. The Gers were said to be ready to meet Cameron's wage demands and land him on a bargain deal.

A new report from Football Insider suggests that Rangers have shifted their focus and abandoned plans to secure Cameron on a permanent deal this month. Instead, they are now in discussions with the midfielder regarding a pre-contract agreement.

The report indicates that Rangers are looking to finalise an agreement for a summer move, hoping to persuade Cameron to turn down any renewal offers and commit to joining Ibrox in the upcoming transfer window.

Lyall Cameron SPFL Stats 2024/25 Games 22 Goals 5 Assists 4 Chances Created 36 Successful Dribbles 13 FotMob Rating 7.39 Stats via FotMob. (As of January 31, 2025)

Whether Rangers land Cameron this month or in the summer, Clement has made clear that he is a big admirer of the 21-year-old.

"Cameron also, a very good midfielder, creative midfielder, with decisive action in the last pass and a good solid base behind him also," he told reporters in his press conference when Rangers drew 1-1 with Dundee a few weeks ago.