An update has emerged on interest in one of Glasgow Rangers' fringe players ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

Is Scott Wright leaving Rangers?

According to Football Insider, Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq are keen on a deal to sign Scott Wright from the Light Blues before the end of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that they have made a 'concrete' move to land the former Aberdeen winger, although there is no mention of an official offer or how much the Scottish side would demand for his services.

Former Gers head coach Steven Gerrard was confirmed as Al Ettifaq's new manager earlier this month and the Englishman is now looking to reunite with his former player heading into next season.

This comes after the Daily Mail recently reported that the Scottish forward is one of a number of players who could be allowed to move on from Ibrox this summer if the right bid comes in.

Who could replace Scott Wright at Rangers?

Michael Beale could land a superb replacement for the current Light Blues attacker by securing a deal to sign Sunderland ace Jack Clarke, who would be a dream upgrade for the club.

The Glasgow giants are one of a number of clubs reportedly interested in signing the Championship hotshot and the 42-year-old head coach must push to win the race for his signature over the coming weeks.

Clarke enjoyed a terrific campaign in the second tier of English football as the exciting winger produced nine goals and 11 assists in 44 league outings for the Black Cats, while he also completed two dribbles per match.

To put those numbers into context, no Rangers player managed more than nine Scottish Premiership assists or 1.9 dribbles per game. This suggests that the £15k-per-week star would provide Beale with an added level of creativity and drive on the wing, particularly when you compare his statistics directly to Wright's.

The current Gers dud made 19 league appearances for the club last season and was directly involved in one goal, as he failed to find the back of the net on any occasion while the ex-Dons man also only completed 0.5 dribbles per match.

Wright averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.63, which placed him 30th out of 31 players within the squad, and did not prove himself to be a valuable option for Beale moving forward, as the vast majority of the side managed to outperform him.

Clarke, on the other hand, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.00 for Sunderland and that would have placed him 12th in the Gers team - above the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Nicolas Raskin, and Glen Kamara.

The 22-year-old, whose talent was described as "effortless" by ex-Premier League forward Noel Whelan, has proven himself to be a productive player in the final third while being able to deliver consistent performances. Whereas, Wright has struggled badly on both fronts

That is why Beale must now sanction an exit for the Scottish dud before landing an upgrade in Clarke, who would offer far more quality at the top end of the pitch.