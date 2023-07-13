It has been a summer of change for Glasgow Rangers since the end of the 2022/23 campaign as a number of players have either joined or departed Ibrox.

Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, and Allan McGregor were some of the first-team stars who left upon the expiry of their contracts, whilst loanee Malik Tillman also returned to Bayern Munich.

Head coach Michael Beale has, however, been able to bring in seven signings; including Leon Balogun, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Cyriel Dessers, and Sam Lammers.

The business is not done there, though, as The Scottish Sun recently reported that the 42-year-old tactician is hoping to make further changes to the roster, with more ins and outs on the table.

Beale must now secure a deal to sign Sunderland sensation Jack Clarke this summer, who has been linked with a switch to Glasgow.

How good is Jack Clarke?

The £15k-per-week winger's form throughout the 2022/23 Championship campaign for the Black Cats suggests that he is an excellent forward who could help the head coach to finally unlock left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

Last summer's signing from Besiktas missed 29 competitive matches through injury last term, which meant that he was restricted to just eight Scottish Premiership starts.

Yilmaz was unable to showcase the best of his attacking talents as the 22-year-old gem registered two assists in that time.

That came after the left-footed maestro produced three goals and four assists in 23 league starts for Besiktas in the previous campaign - a contribution every 3.29 starts on average, in comparison to one every four times for Rangers.

The Turkey international has the potential to provide an excellent attacking threat from left-back as no Gers defender managed more than two league goals last season.

Clarke's arrival could play a crucial role in that as his quality at the top end of the pitch could draw attention away from Yilmaz, which would allow the full-back to bomb on down the flank to cause chaos of his own.

The Sunderland wizard made a huge impact on a consistent basis last season as the ex-Tottenham Hotspur prospect racked up nine goals and 12 assists across 46 Championship starts.

Meanwhile, no Rangers player provided more than nine league assists and Kent, who the 5 foot 11 magician could come in as a replacement for on the left wing, only found the back of the net on three occasions.

These statistics suggest that Clarke, whose dribbling ability was heralded as "effortless" by former Premier League forward Noel Whelan, could be an outstanding attacking threat for Beale out wide.

If he can translate his Championship form over to Scotland then opposition defences would have to be wary of his talents, particularly when cutting inside onto his favoured right foot - unlike with Kent as the former Liverpool whiz struggled in front of goal.

This could draw defenders in to stop him from being able to unleash a shot from a central area, which could open up the space down the left flank for him to reverse passes to Yilmaz.

The Turkish dynamo could then use the quality he showcased during his time with Bestikas to make the most of those opportunities and finally kickstart his Gers career.