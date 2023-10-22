Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement kicked off his tenure at Ibrox with a thrilling 4-0 win against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The former Club Brugge boss has hit the ground running in Scotland and will surely have enjoyed his team's performance in front of the home crowd this weekend.

Belgian Pro League Philippe Clement (via Transfermarkt) Matches 172 Wins 99 Points 339 Titles Four

He came in to replace English tactician Michael Beale during the international break and has used the past week to instill his ideas on the players, which they appear to have taken onboard fairly quickly.

Who scored against Hibernian?

Abdallah Sima opened the scoring after 17 minutes as he broke away down the right flank and produced an inch-perfect finish into the far bottom corner, despite Cyriel Dessers being available to pass the ball to.

Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin then made it 2-0 just before half-time. Sam Lammers did well to win possession back in the Hibs third and that allowed the former Standard Liege star to rifle a low effort into the back of the net from distance.

Sima then grabbed his second of the match in the 65th minute. Dessers saw an effort blocked from close range and the Senegal international reacted quickly to smash in a superb strike on the turn into the top corner.

The rout was rounded off with just over ten minutes left to play as Todd Cantwell played a fantastic reverse pass into Dessers and the Nigeria international remained composed to roll the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 4-0.

One player, in particular, who caught the eye with his outstanding performance out wide was Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Sima, as he showcased his quality on the ball.

The 22-year-old ace has been an impressive addition for the Light Blues this season and Clement could now unearth his next Leandro Trossard by helping the talented youngster to flourish further.

How many goals did Trossard score for Clement?

He scored 28 goals in 60 appearances for the Belgian head coach across two seasons under his management at Genk earlier in the Arsenal star's career.

Trossard had scored 11 goals in his previous 60 first-team appearances for the club after making his way into the first-team from the academy system prior to Clement's arrival at the end of 2017.

The Rangers boss enjoyed a terrific first full season with Genk during the 2018/19 campaign as he secured the Pro League title and helped the impressive winger to thrive.

Trossard racked up an eye-catching 22 goals and 11 assists in 47 matches in all competitions throughout that season, which included 14 goals and seven assists in 34 league outings.

The Belgium international also impressed in the Europa League with three goals and one assist in six matches, along with 2.2 completed dribbles per game, during the 2018/19 term.

What happened to Trossard?

Clement moved to join Club Brugge at the end of that season and his compatriot shortly followed him out of the door as he completed a move to Premier League side Brighton for a reported fee of £15m.

The right-footed gem went on to score 25 goals and assisted 14 in 121 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions before his big move to Arsenal at the start of this year.

Mikel Arteta reportedly splashed out a fee of £27m to sign the 28-year-old wizard in January and he has caught the eye with five goals and 11 assists in 30 outings to date.

His most recent contribution for the Gunners came on Saturday as the talented phenomenon came off the bench to score the equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

How many goals has Sima scored this season?

The Brighton loanee, who is a right-footed left winger like Trossard, has found the back of the net nine times in 16 matches for the Gers this season.

Prior to his move to Ibrox in the summer, Sima had not scored more than six goals in a season since the 2020/21 campaign for Slavia Prague but he has hit the ground running in Glasgow.

The Senegal international has been an outstanding performer at Premiership level with five goals and 1.9 completed dribbles per game across four starts.

No other Rangers player has scored more than three goals and only Rabbi Matondo (two) has completed more dribbles per match than the exciting loanee.

This illustrates the huge impact that Sima has had on the pitch for the club, with his ability to commit defenders and get supporters off their seats with his dribbling skills and his quality in front of goal to punish teams.

The 5 foot 10 dynamo has also showcased his ability to make a difference on the European stage for Rangers. He has scored in both of their Europa League group stage matches this term, and scored one goal in three Champions League qualifiers.

What's next for Sima?

It is now down to Clement to do his best to ensure that Sima's goalscoring form can continue whilst also helping the Trossard clone to add more creativity to his game.

The Brighton gem produced eight assists in 38 matches for Slavia Prague during the 2020/21 campaign but is yet to register his first assist for the Scottish giants this term.

His aforementioned dribbling skills show that the quality is there for him to beat opposition full-backs out wide to get himself into space.

This suggests that the talented whiz has the potential to provide a creative threat from the flank as Clement could help him to make better decisions on the ball to pick out the right pass or cross to create opportunities for the likes of Lammers, Cantwell, and Dessers to score from.

However, the trick will be to balance that out with his knack for finding the back of the net for himself, as the Gers will not want him to lose his ruthless edge in front of goal.

If he can merge those two sides of the game to become a "complete" - as talent scout Jacek Kulig once described him - forward then the Belgian head coach could unearth his next version of Trossard at Ibrox.

It will then be down to chief executive James Bisgrove and Clement to thrash out a permanent deal for Sima next summer at the end of his loan deal if the opportunity presents itself.