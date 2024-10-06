Glasgow Rangers endured a heavy defeat in the Europa League on Thursday evening at Ibrox as Lyon emerged 4-1 victors on matchday two of the revamped league phase.

The Light Blues are still in a position to qualify, but a marked improvement during their next European clash against FCSB will be needed.

Philippe Clement's side take on St Johnstone this evening in the final Premiership match before the international break. The Gers could be trailing Celtic and Aberdeen by eight points come the start of the game, hence the importance of claiming all three points in Glasgow.

Several changes could be made to the starting XI, with one notable name potentially dropping to the bench after yet another subdued performance…

James Tavernier was poor against Lyon

The captain hasn’t quite been at his best this term, especially with regard to his attacking output. Across all competitions in 2023/24, he scored 24 goals and grabbed 12 assists. So far this season? A paltry three assists and a single goal for the club.

Once again, he was chosen in the starting XI for the Lyon tie, but his display was poor. He only completed 70% of his passes, lost possession 12 times and won just 50% of his total duels against the Ligue 1 side.

Clement even subbed him off after 61 minutes, as Neraysho Kasanwirjo came on in his place to see out the rest of the game.

James Tavernier's stats against Lyon Touches 40 Accurate passes 19/27 Total duels (won) 4 (2) Possession lost 12 Dribbled past 1 Key passes 2 via Sofascore

Was this a sign of things to come? The Dutchman should come into the lineup against the Saints in place of Tavernier.

Clement must now unleash Neraysho Kasanwirjo

Kasanwirjo joined on loan from Feyenoord at the end of the summer transfer window, giving Clement another option in defence.

He made his first start against Malmö last week and was superb. He lost possession just six times and completed 88% of his passes against the Swedish side. Kasanwirjo could even have notched his first goal for the club, but his effort in the final minutes missed the target.

His performance was certainly one of a confident player, and while he remained on the bench against Lyon, Clement brought him on for Tavernier with half an hour remaining.

Despite his cameo, the defender made one tackle, interception and clearance during his time on the pitch while winning 100% of his aerial duels, looking far more assured at right-back than Tavernier.

Following the game, football writer Gavin Kelly hailed his display, saying: "Kasanwirjo has to start against the better teams now, for me.

"Instantly more aggressive with his defending and gave less space and time for wingers to get going."

This display could give Clement the encouragement he needs to drop Tavernier for the clash against the Saints, unleashing the on-loan starlet instead.

If he does, could this be the beginning of the end for the captain? Only time will tell.