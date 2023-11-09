Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement will be hoping to secure his first Europa League win for the club with a clash against Sparta Prague to come at Ibrox this evening.

A win for the Light Blues would ensure that they are either first or second in the group ahead of the final two matchdays, with the two teams currently level on points (four).

The Gers held the Czech outfit to a 0-0 draw away from home in their last group stage clash, which was the Belgian manager's first match in charge of the club in the competition.

Rangers now come into this game off the back of a 3-1 win over Hearts in the semi-final of the League Cup to secure their place in the final, thanks to goals from Scott Wright and James Tavernier (two).

One change that Clement, who provided the latest team news in his press conference above, must make is to finally unleash Jose Cifuentes from the start in place of Ryan Jack in midfield next to John Lundstram.

Ryan Jack's performances this season

The Scotland international, who started in the middle of the park against Hearts, is a metronomic passer who does not provide a great deal of attacking quality at the top end of the pitch.

Jack has made seven appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and has contributed with one goal and zero assists, along with 0.6 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per match.

This comes after his return of one goal and two assists in 26 top-flight games for the Light Blues throughout the 2022/23 campaign, which shows that the midfield maestro rarely contributes in the final third.

Whereas, Cifuentes could come in and provide an extra edge in attack, particularly after they failed to score against Sparta in their last meeting.

The statistics that show why Cifuentes should start

The Ecuador international, who started Clement's reign with an injury, is yet to start for the Belgian boss and this game could be the perfect opportunity to bring him in for the first time.

Cifuentes has yet to score, and has only provided one assist, since his £1.2m move from LAFC but his form in the MLS last year suggests that the potential is there for him to carry an excellent attacking threat.

The 24-year-old ace, who general manager John Thorrington claimed has "absolutely everything" to succeed, produced seven goals and six assists, along with 1.3 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per game, across 28 MLS starts in 2022.

He has not been able to showcase the best of these abilities at Ibrox, as of yet, but his performance against Real Betis in the Europa League earlier this season showed glimpses of his talent.

Cifuentes created one chance and completed 100% (2/2) of his attempted dribbles in the 1-0 win over the Spanish side, as he displayed his progressive quality in possession.

Clement must now unleash the midfield machine from the start tonight in an attempt to unlock his full potential as an attacking presence on the pitch for the Light Blues, as he could end up offering far more than the reserved Jack - who does not provide progression or goal involvements on a regular basis.