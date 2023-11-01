Glasgow Rangers are back in action this evening as they travel away from Ibrox to face fifth-placed Dundee under the light in the Scottish Premiership.

The Light Blues head into this match five points off their rivals at the top of the division and could cut down that gap if Celtic fail to pick up all three points in their game.

Philippe Clement has won both of his first two league matches in charge of the club - against Hibernian and Hearts - and the latest of those wins came at Ibrox against Steven Naismith's side on Sunday.

Lawrence Shankland scored the opening goal with a fine header after five minutes but two goals in stoppage time from James Tavernier and Danilo secured all three points.

The Brazilian striker's goal won the match for the Scottish giants and Clement must now unleash him from the start against Dundee this evening, in place of Cyriel Dessers.

Dessers' performance against Hearts in numbers

If a performance ever typified a player's season it was this one from the Nigeria international as he struggled in and out of possession throughout the first half.

Dessers played the opening 45 minutes before being hauled off by the Belgian head coach, who had seemingly seen all that he needed to from him.

The experienced marksman did not win a single duel for the team and only completed six passes in total, to go along with one 'big chance' missed from his two efforts on goal over the course of that 45 minutes.

It summed up his struggles this term as the 28-year-old flop has lost 71% of his duels and missed nine 'big chances' in ten Premiership outings so far this season, to go along with two goals.

He has, quite simply, not offered enough on or off the ball and should be ditched from the starting XI against Dundee this evening so that Danilo can be unleashed.

Danilo's performance against Hearts in numbers

The summer signing from Feyenoord replaced Dessers at half-time and produced an impressive display in the second half that was capped off with his winning goal.

He won four of his eight duels on the pitch and this shows that the talented whiz was able to put himself about and compete to win physical battles for the team, in a way that the man who started was unable to.

Danilo also created one chance for his side, from nine passes completed, and rose well to meet Tavernier's cross to head in the winner in stoppage time.

The 5 foot 9 ace, who was hailed as an “amazing instinctive finisher” by analyst and Eredivisie expert Melvin Dupper, has scored three goals in two Premiership starts and seven appearances in total for the Gers.

He has also won 41% of his duels, in comparison to Dessers' aforementioned 29%, and this suggests that the gem could provide more physicality in the number nine position.

Therefore, Clement must finally unleash Danilo, who is yet to start under the new boss, and move the Nigerian striker aside for tonight's game to give Rangers a greater goal threat at the top end of the pitch.