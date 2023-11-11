Rangers boss Philippe Clement held talks over a very interesting addition to his backroom at Ibrox, but he's ultimately fallen short.

Rangers' fire start under Clement

Life is looking pretty sweet again after the sacking of former boss Michael Beale, as the Gers' popular new manager guides them on an impressive unbeaten run.

Since Clement took over last month, the Glasgow giants are yet to lose a single game in all competitions, most recently taking a big stride towards the Europa League knockout stages while also booking a Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden in December.

Rangers next take on Livingston at The Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday, with Clement's side looking like sure-fire favourites to taste another Scottish Premiership victory and potentially close the gap on frontrunners Celtic. Speaking shortly after his arrival in Scotland, Clement spoke of his ambition to "win everything", but insists there will still be bumps along the way.

"Firstly, I want to win everything. You want to win every competition you play," said Clement to Sky Sports.

"Secondly, regarding the gap [to Celtic], it's important we focus on ourselves and important we focus on what we have to do to become better, get more points, play better football, get the fans behind the team and get a better dynamic again.

"It's important to not look too far ahead about what could happen in six months. It's about now, the next weeks and the next months. Week by week we need to build the story.

"There will be some bumps on the way, but we need to stay confident and to grow more with the team. We need to give everyone a clear idea of what they have to do on the pitch, to help them do the right things and grow as a team."

So far, the former Club Brugge and Monaco boss is delivering on his goal with wins aplenty, and he also spoke of the importance behind his backroom.

Clement held Robbie Neilson talks

Sharing an interesting revelation on X, ESPN journalist Mark Donaldson claims Clement attempted to appoint Robbie Neilson as his number two before ultimately settling on Stephan Van Der Heyden. The pair apparently held behind-the-scenes "talks" over this number two role at Ibrox, but it appears Clement ultimately fell short, as the former Hearts boss elected to join the New Tampa Bay Rowdies in America.

Neilson would've made for an interesting appointment, but also an understandable one, as his years coaching Hearts as first team manager displays his proven experience.

The 43-year-old left Tynecastle after a slump in form, but did attract praise from ex-Gers manager Beale for his excellent job beforehand.

“Robbie has been going great guns with Hearts,” said Beale on Neilson in Febuary.

“I honestly believe that European group-stage football really kicks you up a notch. You play teams outside of Scotland and bring the belief back. You see different things and once you have smelled that and tasted it, it is something you want again. It is no surprise to me why their form has been really good. Robbie has done a good job in both times he has been at Hearts.

"He is probably one the SFA have got eyes on down the road as well.”