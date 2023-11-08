Glasgow Rangers allowed former manager Michael Beale to overhaul the playing squad during the summer transfer window as a number of players moved in and out of Ibrox.

The Light Blues started the off-season by allowing the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, and Scott Arfield to depart on free transfers upon the expiry of their respective contracts.

Glen Kamara, Antonio Colak, and Fashion Sakala were also allowed to leave on permanent deals as the head coach decided that they were not in his plans.

Leon Balogun, Danilo, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Jose Cifuentes, Kieran Dowell, and Abdallah Sima - on loan - were then all brought in to bolster the squad.

Beale also allowed some players to move out on loan; including Ianis Hagi and Alex Lowry. The latter, of which, has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season with Hearts.

Why Lowry was sent out on loan

It was reported that the attacking midfielder held talks with the former Rangers boss and it was decided that a loan move was in the best interests of all parties involved.

They agreed that the heap of new arrivals during the summer transfer window could prevent him from being able to get the required first-team minutes he needed for his development, which opened the door for him to join Hearts on a temporary deal until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

This came after the academy graduate only made seven senior appearances for the Light Blues last season under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Beale combined. He did not contribute with a single goal or assist in those matches to convince the manager that he would be a big player for him moving forward.

However, the Scotland U21 international did catch the eye with ten goals and one assist in 11 B Team clashes throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

His first-team breakthrough came during the 2021/22 season as van Bronckhorst, who once dubbed the gem as "dangerous", offered him an opportunity to showcase his qualities at senior level.

Lowry played seven games, four of which came as starts, and chipped in with two goals and two assists from an attacking midfield or wide position for the Dutch tactician.

In total, the 20-year-old whiz has made 14 first-team appearances for the Gers and has an exceptional return of 12 goals and three assists in 16 B Team outings for the Scottish giants.

However, his promising form under van Bronckhorst did not carry over to Beale's tenure and the young gem was forced to move on to Hearts on loan to continue his development this season, which - so far - looks to have been an excellent move for him.

Lowry's statistics for Hearts this season

The Scottish maestro joined Steven Naismith's outfit with little senior experience under his belt - fewer than 15 games - and has established himself as a regular fixture for the former Rangers striker.

Lowry has already played 13 first-team matches for Hearts and started six clashes in the Scottish Premiership throughout the 2023/24 campaign so far.

The Gers loanee has showcased his creative quality with four assists in all competitions for the club, which includes two assists in six league starts and two assists in two League Cup outings.

He has made 1.6 key passes per game in the Premiership, along with 1.6 completed dribbles per match, across eight appearances and has proven his ability to make things happen on a regular basis at the top end of the pitch at that level.

Statistic Lowry vs Livingston (1/11/23) Sofascore rating 8.2 Key passes Four Dribbles completed Three Duels won Nine Assists Zero Lowry's most recent Hearts performance (via Sofascore)

The statistics in the the table above, of his display against Livingston earlier this month, showcase the kind of quality Lowry can provide his team.

He can commit defenders and open space with his dribbling skills and has the vision and technique to be able to open up the opposition's defence to create chances for his teammates.

His performances for Hearts may leave new Rangers head coach Philippe Clement wondering why Beale allowed him to move on instead of offering him a chance to become a first-team regular for the Light Blues.

Lowry's creative quality could have been a useful asset for the Belgian boss to have in his squad, particularly when you look at the output from his current players.

James Tavernier's statistics this season

Rangers captain James Tavernier is the go-to creator for the club as their set-piece taker and main outlet from open play at right-back, due to his impressive crossing ability.

However, the former Newcastle United prospect, who leads the way for the side with 2.9 key passes per game in the Premiership this season, has only assisted three goals in 20 matches in all competitions.

The 32-year-old ace has contributed with an impressive ten goals from right-back in those 20 outings but his assist tally has left a lot to be desired so far.

He is currently averaging one assist every 6.67 games this season. This is in contrast to his career average of one assist every 3.52 matches throughout his time at Rangers - with 120 in 422 appearances.

These statistics suggest that Tavernier is underperforming as a creator in comparison to the form he has displayed during his spell at Ibrox to date.

Lowry has assisted more goals - despite the Rangers skipper playing seven more games - than his former captain, and Clement could have utilised a player with his creative quality.

In fact, only Borna Barisic (four) has managed as many assists as the 20-year-old magician so far this season, with every other Gers player on three assists or fewer in all competitions.

This illustrates how impressive the Hearts loanee's performances have been so far this season as he has been able to hit the ground running at first-team level as a reliable creative presence in midfield for Naismith's side.

Clement must now keep close tabs on his displays for the fellow Scottish side and weigh up whether or not it would be possible to bring the gem back in January to bolster his attacking options for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.