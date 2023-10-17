Glasgow Rangers officially confirmed the appointment of Philippe Clement as their new head coach on Sunday and his first match will be against Hibernian this weekend.

The Light Blues play host to their rivals at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday and the Belgian boss will be hoping for a strong start to his tenure with the club.

He is set to be boosted by the return of attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, who revealed on The Beautiful Game Podcast that the plan is for him to be fit and available for selection for the clash with Hibs.

Rangers' star creator has had a two-week international break to recover ahead of the match and could make his comeback after six weeks on the sidelines.

Will Cantwell start against Hibernian?

The English wizard has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to Celtic on the 3rd of September and Clement must now unleash the ex-Norwich man from the start upon his return from injury.

Statistic Cantwell vs Celtic (03/09/2023) Sofascore rating 7.2 Touches 81 Chances created Two Goals Zero Cantwell's most recent Rangers performance (via Sofascore)

Rangers did beat St Mirren, who were down to ten men for 72 minutes of the match, 3-0 in their last match but there was a distinct lack of creativity in the middle of the park.

Jose Cifuentes, John Lundstram, and Nicolas Raskin created one chance between them and failed to get on the scoresheet as they did not offer much of a threat going forward.

Cantwell could now come in to provide more quality in possession, if he can hit the heights of last season, with his ability to score and assist goals from that position.

How many chances did Cantwell create last season?

The 25-year-old gem, who has only started three league games this term, created 21 chances in 15 Scottish Premiership starts during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign after his move from Norwich in January.

Cantwell chipped in with six goals and four assists in those 15 starts as he showcased his ability to make an impact at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis.

Despite being signed halfway through the season, only Malilk Tillman (ten) scored more league goals and no player managed more league assists than the ex-England U21 international out of the club's crop of central midfielders last term.

This highlights the immense impact that the former Canaries star had on the pitch for the Light Blues as he hit the ground running in Scotland.

The 5 foot 10 ace, who has been described as "outstanding" and a "catalyst" for Rangers by journalist Josh Bunting, only missed one 'big chance' and created five of them for his teammates, as per Sofascore.

This shows that Cantwell was ruthless in front of goal as well as having the ability to carve open the opposition's defence to create huge opportunities for his fellow attackers to find the back of the net.

Therefore, Clement could get Ibrox rocking on Saturday by naming the English gem in the starting line-up as he is a player who can get supporters off their seats in excitement with his fantastic play in the final third.