James Tavernier is having a season to forget. The Rangers captain has been one of the club's star performers in recent seasons, especially last year when he scored a hugely impressive 24 goals and provided a further 12 assists in all competitions.

This term, however, he's managed just two and five respectively in 24 games, while his performances have also come under heavy criticism.

After the Gers were thrashed 4-1 by Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in the Europa League back in October, Tavernier was given a 2/10 rating for his performance by Rangers News. The 32-year-old has also recently been linked with a possible move away from Ibrox, with clubs in Turkey reportedly circling.

Clement wants Kasanwirjo

Against Lyon, Tavernier was dragged off after an hour and replaced by Neraysho Kasanwirjo, who is spending the season on-loan at Ibrox from Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old has also featured on 11 other occasions this term, mostly as a substitute, though he is now set to miss the remainder of the campaign through injury. Kasanwirjo suffered a knock to his knee while playing for the Netherlands Under-21s against England earlier this month. He's since undergone surgery and is not expected to feature again this term.

Despite this, Rangers boss Philippe Clement is still keen on completing a permanent move for the Dutchman, according to Mail Online. The publication claims that Rangers see Kasanwirjo as a long-term replacement for Tavernier, having displaced him from the starting line-up on multiple occasions before succumbing to injury. Rangers retain an option to buy Kasanwirjo, who is valued at £1.5 million, at the end of the season.

Kasanwirjo "disappointed"

After Rangers' 1-0 win over St Johnstone in Scottish Premiership at the weekend, Clement opened up about Kasanwirjo's injury.

“Nana’s operation was good, but he will be at least out for four to six months. So we cannot count on him, so we will see at the end of the season how things go," said the Belgian boss.

Clement said that Rangers have an agreement with Feyenoord that will see Kasanwirjo return to his home country to undergo his rehabilitation, but that he won't lose contact with the defender.

"I stay in touch with Nana, who was really disappointed not to continue the work he’s been doing, because he loves the club, he loves the dressing room, even loves the staff – that doesn’t happen so much," he explained. "So we will see at the end of the season how it will be with him, but we cannot count on him in the next couple of months.”

Kasanwirjo has previously been described as "solid" by BBC Sportscene pundit Marvin Bartley, who said of the former Groningen star: "He came into the team and did very well, he can definitely gallop and wants to play the ball forward when he can and he’s also technically very good."