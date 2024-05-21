Rangers are believed to be closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, with a £2m addition seemingly on his way to the club after agreeing on personal terms.

Rangers transfer rumours

A long and tense season at Ibrox has nearly reached its conclusion, but there is still another opportunity for the Gers to win another piece of silverware, adding to their Scottish League Cup triumph.

On Saturday afternoon, Philippe Clement's side take on Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, as they look to avenge missing out on the Scottish Premiership title to their biggest rivals.

Whether Rangers win or lose this weekend, new faces are required in the squad this summer, with a host of players linked with moves to Ibrox. One such figure is Levski Sofia ace Jose Cordoba, with talks reportedly taking place over a switch, having been hailed as the "best defender in his league".

The Gers are also thought to be willing to make Oscar Cortes' loan move from Lens a permanent one at the end of the season, even though injuries have hampered him during his spell at the club to date. Young Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has also emerged as an option, not to mention being seen as a possible replacement for Abdallah Sima, should he return to Brighton this summer.

Rangers close in on first summer signing

According to a new update from The Daily Record, Rangers have now agreed personal terms with Cordoba, with the 22-year-old set to arrive as Clement's first signing of the summer window.

The report says that while reports in the player's homeland "have claimed that the fee could be around £3.2m", due to "future add-ons that are built into the transfer", the "upfront deal is likely to be closer to £2m."

Not even the most ardent Rangers supporter is likely to lay claim to being hugely knowledgeable about Cordoba as a player, considering the league he is playing in, but it is still exciting to see the club acting fast and looking to get some early transfer business over the line this summer.

The youngster's aforementioned praise of the standout defender in the Bulgarian First League says a lot about his ability, and he is also a 10-time capped Panama international.

Centre-back is an important area of the pitch for Clement to be focusing on ahead of next season, considering the likes of Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun are both in their 30s now, and far from certain to remain at Ibrox for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen if the latter will be offered an extension ahead of his current deal expiring in the coming weeks, but the manager has hinted that talks could take place.

Either way, bringing in a young defender seems to make sense, allowing Rangers to build a new back-line for the future, and Cordoba looks set to be that man.