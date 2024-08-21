Rangers are said to have been close to selling one of their players this week, however, there's been a twist at Ibrox.

The Scottish side, under Philippe Clement, are now a few weeks into their season, and it has been a relatively good start for the club, as they have collected four points out of a possible six in the Scottish Premiership. They have also secured their spot in the next round of the League Cup. The one big disappointment has been the fact they failed to qualify for the Champions League, as they were knocked out by Dynamo Kyiv last week.

Rangers transfer news

It has been a rather productive summer for Rangers, as the club has been busy making changes to their playing squad. So far, the Scottish side has made eight new signings in this transfer window as Clement looks to close the gap to arch-rivals Celtic.

The Gers have brought in players such as Robin Propper and Jefte to improve their defensive options, but they have also added Mohamed Diomande and Vaclav Cerny to improve the team going forward.

Rangers' summer signings Signed from Mohamed Diomande Nordsjaelland Robin Propper Twente FC Hamza Igamane FAR Rabat Vaclav Cerny VfL Wolfsburg Jefte Fluminense Connor Barron Aberdeen Liam Kelly Motherwell Clinton Nsiala AC Milan U20

Despite there already being a high turnover of players at the club, as Rangers have also seen 10 players leave Ibrox in recent months, Rangers’ transfer business may not be stopping there.

It was reported last week that Rangers are interested in signing WSG Tirol player Mahamadou Diarra in what remains of this transfer window and have held talks with the player’s agent over a potential deal.

That phone call is said to have discussed the player’s potential contract at Ibrox, as well as his playing time, his transfer bonuses, and what the project is that is on offer at Rangers. It remains to be seen if Rangers remain interested in the player, but adding a forward to their squad may become even more important after the recent news.

Cyriel Dessers was close to leaving Rangers

According to reporter Luca Bendoni, Rangers had been in negotiations with MLS side Atalanta United over a potential deal for striker Cyriel Dessers. Bendoni states that talks over a deal were worth $6 million (£4.6 million) for Dessers.

He goes on to add that an agreement between the American side and the Scottish side was close, however, the move has broken down, as Dessers himself didn’t agree on the move to the MLS.

Dessers joined Rangers in July 2023 from Italian side Cremonese, where he had been since August 2022. The 29-year-old had a very productive campaign in his first season in Scotland, as the striker scored 16 goals in 35 Scottish Premiership games.

He also played a further 19 games for Rangers that season, as he was their leading man in their Europa League campaign, as well as their success in reaching the Scottish Cup final. The striker has continued that form from last season into the new campaign, as he’s netted once in two league games, as well as scoring in the cup and the Champions League qualifiers. Dessers remains contracted to the club until 2027.