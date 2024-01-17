Glasgow Rangers are set to return to domestic action on 20 January as they play Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup following the winter break.

While no game is easy, the clash against a side fourth in League Two could present an ideal opportunity for Philippe Clement to perhaps experiment with his starting XI, giving chances to a few fringe players.

The onus is now on the manager to bring in a few more players in order to beef up his squad, especially with the club still in contention to win three trophies between now and the end of the season.

There are several areas of the first team squad which require urgent attention, most notably the left-back position. With this in mind, have the Light Blues made a recent breakthrough with regard to a new signing for this area?

Rangers’ search for a new left-back

While a new forward and central midfielder would be crucial for the Gers this month, due to the situation surrounding Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic, bringing another left-sided defender in remains imperative.

Yilmaz could be ready to depart Ibrox, although Clement has stated that they will only sell for the right offer and this could see the saga stretch to the final days of the transfer window.

Furthermore, Barisic could also be close to sealing an exit from Rangers, either this month or come the end of the season due to his contract expiring.

The Croatian defender has attracted attention from Leeds United recently, and it looks as though his six-year spell in Glasgow is coming to an end.

A recent update has arrived regarding their search for a new defender, and it comes from TEAMtalk, who claim that the Ibrox side are close to securing a deal for Benfica left-back David Jurasek this month.

The report mentions that the Gers have put in a 'good offer' for the 23-year-old defender and that he is keen on a move to Scotland -while a switch could be made as early as next week.

A few names have been linked in recent weeks, yet this appears to be the most concrete move Clement has made for a left-sided defender, and it will be interesting to see the developments over the coming days.

While he has not enjoyed the best of times at the Portuguese club this term, Jurasek starred in his homeland for Slavia Prague and if he could recapture this form, he could be a wonderful asset to Rangers.

How David Jurasek could benefit Rangers

The 23-year-old has featured just 12 times for Benfica since making the move from the Czech Republic last summer and a fresh start could be beneficial for him.

Despite starting just two league matches this season, Jurasek has still averaged 1.2 key passes per game and has created one big chance while also taking 41 touches per game on average, and it proves that while he is not starting much, the defender still has a desire to perform well.

Defensively, he has only been dribbled past on 0.3 occasions per game along with winning 59% of his total duels per game – 2.8 each game – and it proves he is still a solid option at the back too.

Ten previous January signings made by Rangers Year Fabio Silva 2024 Todd Cantwell 2023 Nico Raskin 2023 Amad Diallo 2022 Aaron Ramsey 2022 James Sands 2022 Mateusz Zukowski 2022 Scott Wright 2021 Jack Simpson 2021 Ianis Hagi 2020 Via Transfermarkt

These attributes could certainly benefit the current Gers side as they require a left-back who can bomb up and down the flank with ease, but also offer defensive solidity when the going gets tough.

Barisic is so often a threat in the final third, yet he has lost possession on average 17 times per game in the Premiership this term and this has often contributed to the Gers being out of position when defending.

Jurasek would offer that balance between attacking and defending, and he could potentially link up well with Abdallah Sima, who has been on fire since arriving last summer.

David Jurasek could forge a partnership with Abdallah Sima

During the 2022/23 season for Slavia Prague, the Czech defender showcased just how impressive he was going forward and his performances were key to sealing a big-money move to Portugal.

The 6 foot defender played 45 matches in all competitions for the Czech side that term and contributed two goals and 12 assists, a wonderful tally for a defender.

Throughout that league campaign, Jurasek certainly shone across a range of attacking metrics as he averaged 1.1 key passes per game, created three big chances and averaged 0.8 shots per game.

These statistics saw him rank third for key passes per game among the Slavia squad, while ranking ninth for big chances created and 18th for shots per game, which again, for a defender, is solid.

Sima has been in wonderful form for the Light Blues during his temporary spell, already finding the back of the net on 15 occasions, and he has been one of their most dangerous threats in front of goal.

The winger is representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations until the start of February at least, and he could well be missed.

Jurasek could certainly form a wonderful partnership with the winger should he join the club this month, and it could ensure they remain extremely dangerous down the left-hand side.

Clement will surely give the Czech youngster some freedom to attack often, especially judging by his impressive 2022/23 season, and this could allow him to work in tandem with Sima.

The Rangers team of the previous few years have seen both full-backs attack as often as possible yet neglect their defensive duties on numerous occasions.

With Jurasek in the team, he will be able to offer so much at both ends of the pitch and this could be a huge advantage for Clement as he aims for further glory during the second half of the season.

It appears as though a move is closing in, and hopefully a deal can get through the line sooner rather than later. If it does, it could be the catalyst for another couple of players to join the Scottish side in the coming weeks.