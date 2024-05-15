Rangers appear to be closing in on the signing of a player dubbed the "best defender in his league", according to a fresh transfer update regarding talks with manager Philippe Clement.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are still smarting after their 2-1 defeat away to Celtic on Saturday, in a result that effectively left their Scottish Premiership title chances in tatters. This has still been a positive season overall, however, with League Cup glory already achieved and a Scottish Cup final against the Hoops to come later this month.

This summer could be an exciting one in the transfer market at Ibrox, even though failing to qualify for the Champions League is a negative in a financial sense. One player who has been linked with a move to Rangers is defender Jose Cordoba, who is currently plying his trade with Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian First League.

West Ham ace Ben Johnson could also arrive at the Gers on a free transfer once his deal at the London Stadium expires this summer, following a season that has seen the 24-year-old feature 14 times in the Premier League. Only four of those have been starts, though, which is why a new challenge is likely to appeal to him.

Meanwhile, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is a boyhood Rangers supporter who has enjoyed a fantastic season, and a switch to Ibrox continues to be mooted. He could be considered an upgrade on Cyriel Dessers, topping the Scottish Premiership scoring charts this season with 22 goals.

Ranger target holds talks with Clement

According to The Daily Record's print edition on Tuesday [via Ibrox News], Cordoba has now held talks with Rangers boss Clement over a move to Ibrox this summer, in what is a significant development.

It is claimed that the 22-year-old "seems certain" to complete a move to the Gers at the end of the season, in what could prove to be the club's first piece of transfer business this summer for a fee in the region of £3m.

Cordoba is edging closer to becoming a Rangers player all the time, in what could be such an eye-catching addition to Clement's squad. The fact that the manager has spoken to him suggests that he sees him as an ideal target, too.

Meanwhile, journalist Jose Miguel Dominquez has hailed the youngster as the "best defender in his league", which speaks volumes about his performance this season, even if he isn't necessarily playing in one of Europe's top divisions.

Centre-back additions are needed at Rangers this summer, with Connor Goldson now 31 years of age and not representing the long-term future at Ibrox, and 35-year-old Leon Balogun out of contract in the summer.

Cordoba could herald the start of a new era at the heart of the Gers' defence, with his best years still ahead of him, and 10 caps coming his way for Panama at international level outlining his pedigree as a player further.