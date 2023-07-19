It has been a considerably busy summer of incomings for Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers since the market officially opened for business last month.

The Light Blues have wasted little time in their attempts to bolster the squad following the bitter disappointment of the 2022/23 campaign.

Michael Beale’s side failed to win a single trophy as they finished second in the Scottish Premiership and were knocked out of all domestic and European cup competitions.

The 42-year-old head coach has reacted to the lack of silverware by swooping for seven new signings; with Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Cyriel Dessers, and Leon Balogun having joined so far.

Whilst there is still more than a month left to run before the end of the window, the former Aston Villa assistant manager could bolster his squad by dipping into the youth team ahead of next season.

The club’s official Twitter account posted training clips on Monday and one of them showcased B Team star Cole McKinnon's impressive talent. Indeed, he found the net in beautiful fashion as he used the side of his foot to flick the ball past Jack Butland after the cross had gone slightly behind him.

What position does Cole McKinnon play?

Beale could find the long-term heir to Ryan Jack at Ibrox as the 20-year-old prospect is a central midfielder by trade who can also be deployed in a holding or attacking role.

The current Gers first-teamer has spent the majority of his career playing as either a defensive or central midfielder and is now in the final year of his contract in Glasgow.

He turns 32 in February of next year and McKinnon, who turns 21 in 2024, could be the player to take his place for the start of the 2024/25 campaign, provided he can continue to develop over the next 12 months.

The talented youngster enjoyed his first taste of regular senior football during the 2022/23 season as he made 31 competitive appearances on loan at Partick Thistle, in which time the Scottish gem contributed with three goals along with three assists.

These statistics suggest that the Scotland U21 international, who scored on his Scottish Premiership debut against Hearts for Giovanni van Bronckhorst in 2022, has the potential to chip in with goal involvements from midfield.

He could, therefore, replicate the impact that Jack has had as an attacking threat from that position as the veteran ace scored two goals and provided three assists in 36 outings last term.

Former Head of the Academy Craig Mulholland once claimed that McKinnon has an "outstanding desire" to win, which suggests that the exciting dynamo has the mentality to fit in at Rangers as the club attempt to compete for domestic and European trophies over the years to come.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the Light Blues youngster will be able to make the step up to playing regular first-team football for Beale but his development so far suggests that the potential is there.

Another loan next season, possibly at Premiership level, whilst Jack sees out the remaining year of his contract could put him in a position to seriously compete for a place in the squad the following campaign.