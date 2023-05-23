Glasgow Rangers defender Connor Goldson is facing up to ten weeks on the sidelines with a foot injury, according to Michael Beale.

What's the latest injury news on Goldson?

The Scottish Premiership outfit secured a 3-1 victory over Hibernian on Sunday but had to play the game without the services of the 30-year-old who was completely missing from the matchday squad due to a problem picked up in the closing stages of his side’s previous encounter in the Old Firm derby.

During the 3-0 win against Celtic almost a fortnight ago, the centre-back was able to carry out the full 90 minutes but was reportedly playing through injury towards the end of the fixture, and having since seeked medical advice, it’s not good news coming out of Ibrox.

Speaking during his post-match interview following the three points over Hibernian at the weekend, Beale confirmed that Goldson is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious foot injury. As quoted by Rangers Review, he said:

“He will be out for about 10 weeks. He had a funny land on his foot with a couple of minutes to go last week and wanted to play on. After we’ve had it scanned and seen a specialist. He will probably be six weeks to stay off it and then a four/five-week rehab back into next season. All going well, he’ll be available for the first game of next season, albeit he might have a slightly modified pre-season compared to others. This season seems to be the worst ever with injuries for the club, certainly in my time associated. Let’s hope that’s out the way and next season we get a clean bill of health.”

Will Goldson's absence be a blow for Rangers?

According to Sky Sports producer Andrew Dickson, Goldson is a “rock” at the heart of the Rangers backline and it will definitely be a massive setback for Beale not to have him available for the final few matches of the 2022/23 season.

The 6 foot 2 colossus, who currently earns £37k-per-week, was averaging three clearances and 2.6 aerial wins per league game prior to his absence, alongside recording an 89.2% pass success rate, via WhoScored, so he is clearly a huge physical presence in the centre of the defence, but he’s also a threat at the opposite end of the pitch having posted three goals and the same number of assists across all competitions since the start of the term.

Finally, Goldson is a wonderfully versatile option for the manager to have at his disposal with his ability to operate at left-back and right-back alongside his natural centre-back position, so the only positive to take from this injury update is that there’s a good chance he’ll be back out on the grass and ready to go again for the first game of the new campaign in August.