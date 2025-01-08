Rangers are considering letting a player who started in their 3-3 game against Hibernian on Sunday leave on loan this month, according to a new report.

Rangers transfer news

Given the fact that Rangers are 13 points behind leaders Celtic and still have work to do to make the knockout stages of the Europa League, Philippe Clement is probably pushing the club’s board to complete some much-needed transfer business this month.

Signing a new central defender will be very high on the list, if not the priority, as the club are enduring an injury crisis in their backline, as Leon Balogun, John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and James Tavernier are all currently injured.

Reports have emerged that the Gers are interested in signing Jonny Evans from Manchester United. The board want to bring the Northern Irishman to Ibrox before the close of the transfer window, but Clement is said to be wary of a move for Evans, given his age, and he would like the club to bring in a younger option.

As well as looking at Evans, Rangers are also interested in signing Grant Hanley from Norwich City and Nikola Katic, who has played for the club before. Hanley has only started one league game for the Canaries this season and therefore could be available for a move this month. Meanwhile, Katic is said to be keen on rejoining Rangers, and discussions have taken place over a possible return.

Rangers considering dumping player for £0 this month

Incomings will be the priority for Clement this month, but an exit could also be on the cards for the Gers, as according to Yenicag Gazetesi, relayed by Sport Witness, Besiktas are interested in signing Ridvan Yilmaz from Rangers.

The 23-year-old has been with the Scottish side since July 2022, when he joined from the Turkish club. The left-back, who can also play as a left-winger, has been in and out of the starting XI for Rangers since joining the club. He played 22 times in the Scottish Premiership last season, scoring one goal and recording one assist in the process.

Yilmaz has played 10 league games so far in this 2024/25 campaign, but only five have come as starts, the latest being in the 3-3 draw with Hibernian on Sunday. Despite him being called back into the starting XI and being under contract until 2027, Rangers are considering letting the player leave this month.

Ridvan Yilmaz's Rangers stats Apps 63 Goals 2 Assists 5

This report states that Besiktas are showing an interest in Yilmaz once again, as they were also keen on him during the summer but were unable to agree on a deal with Rangers. The Turkish side are continuing to monitor the left-back, and the Gers are open to letting Yilmaz leave in this transfer window, and that option would likely be a loan deal. There is no indication that talks have begun between the two clubs, but it could be one that gathers pace as the transfer window goes on.