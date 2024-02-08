Three points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a game in hand, Rangers have every chance of intensifying the title race to maximum level to cap off the ultimate comeback in the chase for silverware. And as the action takes place on the pitch, an all-important decision has reportedly been made in the Ibrox boardroom.

Rangers contract news

Whilst this season could prove to be an incredible success, Philippe Clement is yet to even enjoy a full campaign in charge, perhaps making next season the one to watch for the Gers. The Belgian must keep the foundation of his squad together, however, if he wants to consistently beat Celtic to the Scottish crown for years to come.

Those at Ibrox saw how Michael Beale struggled throughout his tenure after the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent departed, and they'll be hoping to avoid handing Clement a similar fate. Of course, if the January transfer window is anything to go by, then the former AS Monaco manager will certainly be backed by the Gers, who welcomed Fabio Silva, Oscar Cortes and Mohamed Diomande last month. Now, they have made an equally as important decision off the pitch.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Rangers have offered John Lundstram a new contract. As things stand, the midfielder is set to leave the club as a free agent this summer, dealing the Gers a frustrating blow. Lundstram is reportedly keen to stay, but with negotiations ongoing, it remains to be seen whether that proves to be the case come May.

Clement certainly likes the former Sheffield United midfielder, saying via back in December: "He is important in many ways. He is someone who never hides. He always wants the ball. He understands the tactical study we want to do every game, he changes every game to try and find spaces."

On Lundstram's contract, the Rangers boss went on to say: "Yeah, of course I am thinking about that. That is something for the next weeks, the next months for us to discuss. I spoke to him already about that, he knows what I feel, I know how he feels, that is for the next weeks and months."

"Important" Lundstram brings experience to young Rangers team

If you want to win titles, then the perfect mixture of experience and youthful bravery is an ideal way to start. That's a balance that Clement has started to find since arriving at Ibrox and a balance that Lunstram is key to. The 29-year-old, sitting alongside the also-experienced Ryan Jack, is often behind a youthful attacking trio, with the likes of Rabbi Matondo, Ross McCausland and Fabio Silva all yet to hit 24.

Replacing that experience would arguably be a more difficult task than finding fresh attacking options, especially if the Gers lose Lunstram on a free this summer. Even if the midfielder has the chance to bow out a Scottish Premiership champion, sticking with Rangers and Clement could be the answer to further success as the later years of his career approach.