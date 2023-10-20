With new manager Philippe Clement set to take charge of his first game since taking charge of Rangers, which comes against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, the Gers have been focusing part of their attention on making sure that things go to plan off the pitch. It's undoubtedly a transitional period at Ibrox following the tenure of Michael Beale, who failed to make an impact in Scotland.

Under Clement, Rangers will hope to return to the heights that Steven Gerrard once climbed to, even with Celtic already sitting seven points clear at the top of the league. Despite their poor start to the season, however, one particular player is set to be offered a deserved reward.

Latest Rangers contract news

Whilst the transfer window doesn't open until January - limiting Clement's options when it comes to reinforcements - Rangers can at least ensure the futures of certain stars already at the club. And the latest Borna Barisic update suggests that the left-back is among those to be offered a new contract at the club, with his current deal coming to an end next summer. The Croatian is one of the more experienced players at Ibrox these days, which could be crucial for Clement.

Meanwhile, more Rangers contract news has seen reports of another player set to be offered a new deal. According to Fabrizio Romano, Ross McCausland is set to be offered a new contract, which will see him remain at the club beyond 2024. The winger has featured in Rangers' last two games, impressing in the process, and clearly doing enough to ensure his future at Ibrox.

At just 20-years-old, McCausland will be hoping to pick up where he left off after the international break, continuing his rise into the first-team, in what is a fresh start for every player under Clement.

Who is Ross McCausland?

Coming through the Rangers academy, McCausland has been one of few positives at Rangers this season, making an appearance in both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League. Prior to those big moments, the 20-year-old also featured in the Challenge Cup, where McCausland's stats were impressive, with one goal and one assist to his name in three games.

Now under Clement, he has the chance to impress once more, and if he can break into the new manager's plans as soon as possible, then it could be a big season for the winger.

Rangers B coach David McCallum is certainly a fan of McCausland, too, having previously told the club's official website: "You can see what Ross has got in talent, two goals tonight that were top class. But he’s not the only one. Everyone has that challenge to try to get to a level that makes the first team talk about them. We’re here to get (youth players) to the level that gets the first team staff to think of them and it’s up to that player to try to get ahead of who is already there. That’s not an easy challenge. It shouldn’t be when you’re at Rangers.”