Rangers are willing to part ways with a £22,000-a-week player this summer if they receive an offer of £5m, according to reports.

Rangers transfer rumours

Philippe Clement's Rangers ended 2023/24 once again missing out on the Scottish Premier League title to Celtic. The Gers did win the Scottish League Cup but given the rivalry between the two sides, Rangers are no doubt desperate to pick up their first league title since the 2020/21 campaign.

If they are to better Celtic, though, Rangers will likely need to make improvements to their squad this summer. This process has already begun with Jefte and Oscar Cortes having already joined the Scottish powerhouse, with the latter once again coming in on loan from Lens, while Clinton Nsiala will officially move to the club on 1st July, sealing a permanent switch from AC Milan.

In terms of further incoming at Ibrox this summer, Hammarby youngster Nathaniel Adjei is reportedly wanted by Rangers, with a £5m move to Glasgow potentially on the cards. Elsewhere, the Gers appear to be leading the race to sign 20-year-old forward Yusuf Kabadayi from Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth between £1-1.5m. It was also reported earlier this week that Rangers are ready to step up their interest in Connor Barron, who is out of contract this summer from Aberdeen.

Rangers could accept £5m bid to sell £22,000-a-week player

While incomings are expected to be a priority at Rangers this summer, there could also be a big exit on the cards at Ibrox. The player potentially set to depart the club is Tom Lawrence, who signed from Derby County on a free transfer back in 2022 and is currently earning £22,000-a-week on a contract which runs until 2025.

Ex-Rangers star David Templeton heaped praise on Lawrence when he first signed for the Gers, backing him to be a big player for the club.

“He’s [Lawrence] a very good player,” Templeton said. “I thought that when he signed. I lived down in Derby so I watched a few of their games when I was down there. I was always impressed with him. Very good technically and on the ball, can create changes and score goals.

“I thought he was a very good signing [for Rangers] and started well. It was just unfortunate he got that injury. He will be a big player to get back. He was doing very well before that injury.”

The versatile midfielder has gone on to feature 41 times across all competitions for the Scottish side, scoring six and assisting five in the process. However, following the arrival of Clement last season, Lawrence has seen his game time limited somewhat, with the 30-year-old completing 90 minutes on just three occasions in the SPL last term.

In turn, Football Insider are now reporting that Rangers are open to selling Lawrence this summer as Clement is looking to reinvest any money made from his sale into the first team. In terms of a transfer fee, Rangers are open to parting ways with the player for £5m, which is of course a big profit on the free transfer they secured back in 2022.