Glasgow Rangers kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign in just a matter of weeks and their squad for the opening game may look considerably different to the one that ended the previous term.

Head of recruitment Nils Koppen and manager Philippe Clement have already made a host of changes to the playing squad at Ibrox since the end of the 2023/24 season.

Firstly, the Rangers chiefs allowed experienced first-team players Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Jon McLaughlin, Kemar Roofe, and Ryan Jack to depart as free agents at the end of their contracts.

The Ibrox giants have also swooped to sign Liam Kelly, Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala, Mohammed Diomande, Oscar Cortes, and Hamza Igamane to bolster the head coach's options across the park.

Bar experienced goalkeeper Kelly, who has come in to compete with Jack Butland, all of the Light Blues' signings so far are under the age of 23, which shows that an emphasis has been placed on bringing in young talent with the potential to improve and increase in value over the years to come.

The Light Blues could now brilliantly replace Lundstram, who left as a free agent at the end of May, by swooping to sign another of their reported transfer targets.

Rangers interest in SPFL starlet

Earlier this month, Football Scotland reported that Motherwell defensive midfielder Lennon Miller has emerged as a target for Clement and Koppen this summer.

The outlet revealed that the Scottish Premiership side are keen on a swoop for the SPFL starlet to come in and bolster their options in the middle of the park.

It was claimed that the Ibrox outfit have already sent scouts to watch the talented ace in action during pre-season, as they weigh up whether or not to formalise their interest with an approach.

Football Scotland did not outline how much Motherwell would want in order to sanction cashing in on their star midfielder, though, or how much Rangers would be willing to pay for him.

This means that it remains to be seen whether or not a deal is viable for the Scotland youth international during the current transfer window, or if they will have to wait for a future window to land his signature.

If the financial aspects of a potential transfer for Miller work for Rangers, Clement and Koppen must press ahead with a swoop for him because the 17-year-old ace could brilliantly replace Lundstram.

Why Rangers were right to let John Lundstram walk

The English midfielder was out of contract at the end of last season and the Gers did not agree an extension with the former Sheffield United man, which allowed him to walk away for nothing.

He has since turned up at Trabzonspor in Turkey, alongside Barisic, and the Light Blues should not look back on their decision with regret, as long as they get the replacement right.

Lundstam went through a season of mixed success in the 2023/24 campaign. The experienced ace offered some qualities to the team but was also found wanting in other areas.

In the Premiership last term, he did provide reliable passing and creativity in possession with a pass success rate of 89% and five assists in 34 league outings.

This shows that he rarely gave the ball away in midfield whilst also creating chances for his teammates to score, which suggests that his passes were progressive and with the intention of moving the team forward - rather than backwards or safe.

23/24 Premiership John Lundstram Appearances 34 Dribbled past per game 1.0 Clearances per game 1.0 Duel success rate 51% Ground duel success rate 49% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, though, Lundstram did struggle with his work out of possession in the middle of the park for the Scottish giants.

He lost more ground duels than he won against opposition players in the division, which shows that opponents found it too easy to get the better of him on the deck. That is further highlighted by him being dribbled past once per game on average, as midfielders got past him to run at the Gers defence.

Therefore, Rangers were right to allow the 30-year-old midfielder to walk this summer as he is not a young player with the potential to improve and had weaknesses defensively that may not have developed.

Clement could now land a fantastic replacement for the former Premier League by swooping to sign Miller from Motherwell before the end of the window.

Why Rangers should sign Lennon Miller

The SPFL sensation would be a sublime signing for the Scottish giants because his form for the Premiership side last season, at his age, suggests that he would be a terrific addition for the short and long-term at Ibrox.

At the age of 17, he would come in as a future prospect who would have plenty of time left ahead of him to develop and improve, which means that the young gem fits the model that the club are going for - in terms of developing talented youngsters.

Miller is 13 years younger than Lundstram and could be Clement's go-to midfielder for many years to come if he can come in and hit the ground running in Glasgow, which his form from the 2023/24 campaign suggests he has the potential to do.

The Motherwell star made 25 appearances in the Premiership and showcased his ability as a destroyer in the middle of the park, which led to talent scout Jacek Kulig branding him a "machine" and "interesting".

23/24 Premiership John Lundstram Lennon Miller Appearances 34 25 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.5 2.7 Dribbled past per game 1.0 0.8 Duels won per game 3.9 5.8 Ground duel success rate 49% 68% Aerial duel success rate 55% 70% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Miller significantly outperformed Lundstram when it came to winning duels, both in volume and efficiency.

He dominated opposition players on the deck and in the air and this suggests that the Rangers target could come in and provide a terrific platform for the attacking players to build from, in a number six role.

This means that the teenage ace could win possession back for the Light Blues far more regularly than Lundstram did, whilst also not allowing players to get past him as easily - preventing Butland from being worked as much.

Therefore, Miller, due to his age and outstanding defensive attributes, could come in and brilliantly replace Lundstram, in the here and now as well as for future seasons.