Glasgow Rangers will have a number of big decisions to make throughout the summer transfer window, with players coming in and out of Ibrox.

Head of recruitment Nils Koppen has already been hard at work on the former, with deals for Oscar Cortes, Jefte, and Clinton Nsiala already agreed.

FAR Rabat attacker Hamza Igamane is also reportedly closing in on a permanent move to the Scottish giants to bolster Philippe Clement's attacking options.

Meanwhile, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin, Ryan Jack, and Kemar Roofe have left the club to become free agents, after their contracts expired at the end of last month.

There may, however, be further exits from Glasgow as the Light Blues could look to cash in on some of their contracted players to generate funds for more new signings to improve the team before the window slams shut at the end of August.

One current first-team star who could be moved on to make way for a replacement in his position is experienced central defender Connor Goldson, amid links to an addition in that area of the park.

Rangers' interest in £4m colossus

It was recently reported by Austrian media, via The Scotsman, that the Gers are one of the sides interested in a swoop to sign Salernitana defender Flavius Daniliuc this summer.

The report claimed that both Old Firm sides - Rangers and Celtic - are eyeing up the 23-year-old colossus, who was signed from Nice for £4m in 2022, to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It stated that both of them are in the market to add new centre-backs to their ranks as they look to protect their respective goalkeepers more next term.

Daniliuc spent the 2022/23 season on loan with RB Salzburg in his home country but it has been reported that they have decided not to take up their option to sign him on a permanent basis, although they may look to agree another deal for him later in the window.

Meanwhile, Football Insider have reported that Steven Gerrard is pushing to snap up Goldson from Rangers to improve his Al-Ettifaq squad in Saudi Arabia.

The outlet stated that the Gers do not want to lose the veteran defender but could be forced to cash in on him if a 'big' offer arrives on their desk from the Pro League side.

Football Insider added that Nsiala's arrival would help to replace Goldson but that a more experienced option would be required, and that is where Daniluic could come in and allow Clement to brutally ditch the Englishman.

Why Rangers should cash in on Connor Goldson

The 31-year-old central defender enjoyed a solid season at the back for the Gers in the Scottish Premiership but this could be the ideal time to cash in on him.

At the age of 31, the English battler is heading into the final throes of his playing career and may not have much development, if any, left in him, which means that his value may not be any higher than it is now.

With two years left on his contract, the Light Blues would also be in an uncomfortable position next summer as he would only have one year left and they would risk losing him for nothing the following year if they did not sell him for a cut-price in 2025.

Therefore, this summer could be the optimal time to sell the former Brighton & Hove Albion man, particularly amid interest from Al-Ettifaq and Gerrard, as the Pro League side could offer them a chance to rake in some cash that they can then reinvest before the end of the window.

23/24 Premiership Connor Goldson Starts 30 Tackles per game 1.5 Interceptions per game 0.3 Ball recoveries per game 5.5 Ground duel success rate 73% Aerial duel success rate 67% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Goldson was an important player for Rangers in the Premiership this season as he started 30 of their 38 league games.

The right-footed titan showcased his physical dominance by winning the majority of his contests on the deck and in the air against opposition players.

However, Clement can now brutally ditch the experienced star by signing Daniliuc to replace him, which would allow the Scottish giants to cash in on him amid the interest from Gerrard's team.

Why Rangers should sign Flavius Daniliuc

Firstly, the 23-year-old is eight years younger than Goldson and would arrive at Ibrox as a player with the potential to be a key defender for many, many, more years to come.

If he can adapt to Scottish football and establish himself as an important piece in Clement's system, Rangers could have a starting centre-back for a very long time unless they opt to sell him on at a later date.

His form in the Austrian Bundesliga during the second half of the season and the Serie A during the first half of the campaign suggest that the potential is there for him to be a strong addition to the squad.

Men's Big 5 Leagues + European competitions Last 365 days (per 90) Connor Goldson Flavius Daniliuc Passes attempted 53.86 49.72 Progressive passes 3.43 4.48 Progressive carries 0.14 0.97 Successful take-ons 0.00 0.12 Shot-creating actions 1.14 1.21 Stats via FBRef

As you can see in the table above, Daniliuc could come in and offer more in build-up play than Goldson, as he has averaged more progressive passes, shot-creating actions, and progressive carries per 90 over the last year, despite attempting fewer passes.

This suggests that Clement could improve how frequently his team can build attacks by progressing the ball out from the back by signing the Salernitana ace to bolster his backline.

The Austria international also won 52% of his duels in the Bundesliga and 57% of his aerial battles in the Serie A, which shows that he can win the majority of his battles on the pitch, albeit not as efficiently as the current Gers titan.

Back in 2021, U23 scout Antonio Mango hailed him as a "generational" talent and "Rolls Royce" for Nice, before his move to Salernitana, and the Light Blues could hope to unlock that potential at Ibrox.

The 23-year-old's statistics suggest that the quality is there for him to hit the ground running as an excellent replacement for Goldson, particularly with his use of the ball, whilst the young defender could also grow and improve under Clement over the years to come.