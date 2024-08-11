Glasgow Rangers picked up their first win of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign with a 2-1 win over Motherwell at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Light Blues, who are temporarily playing away from Ibrox, dominated the game - with 68% possession and 19 efforts on goal - and came away with all three points in the end.

It was a much-needed performance and result after the drab 0-0 draw with Hearts on the opening day of the season, as Philippe Clement's side showed that they can consistently create chances in a game.

Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring for the Scottish giants but an unfortunate debut own goal from experienced central defender Robin Propper made it 1-1.

Summer signing Vaclav Cerny, who is on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg, secured the win with a stunning strike from the edge of the box, curling the ball into the far corner with his left foot.

Whilst it was a fairly impressive performance from Rangers and one that should give supporters more hope than they had after the opening day, there were some players who continued to struggle - including attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence.

Tom Lawrence's struggles for Rangers

The Wales international has benefitted from Todd Cantwell's continued absence from the team after his transfer request and Ianis Hagi being sent to play for the B team, as he has been the only senior number ten option.

Unfortunately, he has not made the most of the opportunities that the situation has provided him with, as the 30-year-old dud struggled again on Saturday.

Lawrence started in the attacking midfield role behind Dessers, with Scott Wright and Cerny either side of him, and was hauled off by Clement after just 56 minutes.

Tom Lawrence Vs Motherwell Minutes played 56 Shots on target 0 Chances created 0 Duels won 2/7 Goals + assists 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Welsh lightweight endured a difficult afternoon at Hampden with pretty much no impact in the final third, whilst he also lost the majority of his duels out of possession.

Lawrence has started all three of the club's games so far this season and is yet to provide a single goal or assist, with just one chance created in two starts in the Premiership.

His lack of impact at the top end of the pitch should not come as a huge surprise to Rangers or Clement, though, based on his form during the 2023/24 campaign.

The former Derby County playmaker ended the season with three goals and three assists in 32 matches in all competitions for the club, which shows that he did not provide a regular threat as either a scorer or a creator of goals.

With the transfer window still open until the end of the month, Rangers must dip into the market to sign a new attacking midfield option in order to ditch Lawrence from the starting XI.

Rangers interested in Premier League prodigy

In fact, the Light Blues were recently linked with an interest in signing a player in that position from a team in the Premier League this summer.

Football Scotland reported that the Gers are keen on pursuing a deal to snap up Chelsea's young attacking midfielder Leo Castledine on a season-long loan.

The outlet claimed that Rangers have already been in contact with Enzo Maresca's side to discuss a potential move for the academy talent before the window slams shut.

It was stated that a potential sticking point in negotiations, however, has been that the Scottish giants would like to have an option to make the deal permanent next summer, whilst the English giants would prefer it to be a straight loan and for him to return to Stamford Bridge next year.

Football Scotland added that Aberdeen have also registered an interest in the 18-year-old whiz, whilst clubs in the English Championship are eyeing up the Blues youngster.

This means that the Light Blues could face plenty of competition to land his signature, particularly if the other interested clubs are willing to do a straight loan, rather than one with an option-to-buy.

If Nils Koppen and Clement can get a deal over the line before the end of the window, though, then it could allow Lawrence to be ditched from the team.

Why Rangers should sign Leo Castledine

It would be a gamble by the Premiership giants, as the midfielder has only made one senior appearance in his career to date, but his form at academy level suggests that the potential is there for him to be a terrific addition to the side.

Rangers took a similar risk when they signed Malik Tillman on loan from Bayern Munich, after he had made seven first-team appearances, in the summer of 2022, and the USA international went on to plunder 12 goals and five assists in 43 matches for the club.

He is a prime example of why it can be beneficial to sign a player and give them their first chance of playing regular football at senior level, which is why Castledine could be an excellent addition.

The teenage sensation has racked up 102 appearances for Chelsea at U18 and U21 level combined over the years and contributed with 36 goals and 16 assists.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Castledine produced ten goals and nine assists in 18 Premier League 2 outings for his side's U21 team, which suggests that he has already outgrown academy football at the age of 18.

The teenage whiz, who was hailed as "sensationally intelligent" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, is a versatile midfielder, who can play as a number eight, out wide, and as a number ten, who can consistently contribute with goals and assists for his side.

It is now down to him to prove himself at first-team level on a consistent basis and Rangers, as they did for Tillman, could provide him with that platform to shine.

If he could then enjoy a breakthrough season of scoring and assisting goals on a regular basis, then Clement could easily drop the underperforming Lawrence back down to the bench.