Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement faces an important final few weeks of the season, with seven games left in the Premiership.

If the Light Blues win all seven matches, they will be crowned league champions for the first time since 2021. Easier said than done considering there is an away clash against Celtic at Parkhead to come, but confidence is high.

The real work will begin once the season draws to a close, however, as Clement will be diving into the transfer market in order to bolster his playing squad.

With six players out of contract at the end of the season, plenty of funds will be freed up in the wage bill which could mean several new signings will be made.

It looks as though the Gers may be looking at potential new arrivals already, with a young winger subject to potential interest from the club…

Rangers transfer news

Earlier this week, agent Mauro Bousquet took to X to offer an update on one of his clients, winger Angel Torres, saying:

“Angel Torres will not renew his contact with the Mariners, the Colombian number 11 has official offers from.”

He then went on to say Torres has offers from clubs in countries such as Ukraine, Brazil, England, Turkey, and Spain, among a handful of others. The most interesting aspect, however, was that Scotland was also mentioned as a potential destination, according to Bousquet.

Of course, the agent did not specifically mention Rangers in his tweet, but then things began to get a bit interesting.

A day after posting the news that Torres would not be renewing his contract at the Australian side, Bousquet was at Ibrox, being shown around the ground by Nils Koppen.

Putting two and two together could certainly suggest they may be discussing a move to Glasgow for the Colombian winger, who could certainly light up Glasgow with his talent.

If Clement is serious about bringing in Torres, then it will give him the licence to finally move on from Scott Wright this summer.

Scott Wright’s Rangers statistics

The Scot has not exactly been the most productive player in the world since moving to the Gers midway through the 2020/21 season.

Across his three years at the club, Wright has played 112 matches, yet has found the back of the net on just 12 occasions. Certainly not prolific by any stretch of the imagination, that’s for sure.

Scott Wright's Rangers stats Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 28 2 0 2022/23 34 0 2 2021/22 37 7 3 2020/21 13 1 2 Via Transfermarkt

Last season saw the former Aberdeen gem go through the whole campaign without scoring once, grabbing just two assists, and it is clear he is not up to the required standard if Clement wants to build a team that can perform at the highest levels at the top end of the pitch.

This season, Wright has started only ten games in all competitions, failing to demonstrate the abilities that would make him a regular on the right wing under the Belgian coach.

Among the squad, Wright has created just one big chance in the Premiership, ranking in a lowly 22nd spot, while also ranking 18th for key passes per game (0.6), 16th for successful dribbles per game (0.4), and 19th for shots on target per game (0.2), failing to shine when called upon.

He was given a rare start against Celtic last weekend, but was hauled off after just 45 minutes, attempting zero dribbles while completing just eight passes during the first half.

Making a move for Torres would certainly see Clement bring in an upgrade to Wright, especially considering his form in the A League recently.

Angel Torres’ statistics this season for Central Coast Mariners

The winger only joined the Aussie side last August from Balzan FC and has wasted no time in showing his talents down under.

Across 31 matches this term, Torres has scored 15 goals and registered seven assists, all from the right or left wing, which is mightily impressive.

His wonderful form at the Mariners does not only rank him first among the whole squad for overall Sofascore rating (7.75), but also ranks first for goals and assists (16), second for shots on target per game (1.3), third for big chances created (seven) and for key passes per game (1.9), underlining how important he has been to the club this season.

These statistics certainly suggest the winger could be a major upgrade to Wright, not only offering a more direct attacking threat, but also being able to create plenty of chances for his teammates.

Despite playing only 60 senior matches during his career thus far, Torres has scored 31 goals and provided 14 assists, which means he averages a goal involvement once every 1.3 matches, a wonderful statistic that could make him an interesting signing for Rangers this summer.

Profiling the winger amid the links, the Rangers Journal – run by Kai Watson – lauded the 5 foot 11 gem recently, saying: “His strength is definitely in his dribbling and ability to break beyond the defence.

“3.61 successful dribbles Per90 on 57.9% success rate is incredible no matter what level you’re at.

“Having just turned 24 and being in the form of his life, he’s a very interesting prospect.”

Clement’s transfer model appears to be going for young players with plenty of talent, developing them further at Rangers, before hopefully selling them on for a massive profit.

Torres certainly fits the bill with regard to this strategy, especially if they can secure his signature on a free transfer.

A couple of seasons shining for the Ibrox side in Scotland and on the continent could see his value skyrocket and perhaps tempt a side in England to make a big money move.

Wright has just one year left on his current contract, yet it looks as though his time in Glasgow could well be up once the campaign finishes.

This represents the last chance for the club to secure a decent transfer fee for the 26-year-old, and they would be silly not to move him on.

Trading Wright for a talent like Torres is certainly a no-brainer and could give the 50-year-old manager another fantastic attacking option in his squad ahead of the 2024/25 season, and one that would offer far more than Wright.