Glasgow Rangers face their most important match of the season so far this Saturday, especially if they are to keep their slim Premiership title hopes alive.

Defeating Celtic at Parkhead is a must, otherwise the trophy will be heading to the opposite side of Glasgow for the third year in succession.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Philippe Clement has a job on his hands improving his squad during the summer transfer window.

With plenty of players likely to depart, there will be space for a good number of additions, and it looks as though the Belgian is eyeing up a talented young winger as one of his first signings…

Rangers transfer news

According to a report by Football Scotland last week, Rangers had emerged as a potential destination for winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues this summer, although Coventry City were another side also showing plenty of interest in the player.

While initial interest is somewhat taken with a pinch of salt, especially at this stage in the season, Rodriques’ agent has confirmed that his client does want to make a move to Europe in order to develop as a player.

“But he’s still contracted with Macarthur for next season and has a lot of respect for them,” said Ben Khalfallah. The way things stand, I imagine he’s a player who will be moving to Europe in the near future.

“I really like him and believe he’s one of the best young talents in Australia, especially in terms of skill and mentality.”

As Khalfallah also added, "he wants to go to Europe and succeed", with Clement potentially able to turn the 20-year-old from a promising talent into one of the finest attacking players in the country.

Not only that, but Rodrigues could be an ideal upgrade to Scott Wright.

How Raphael Borges Rodrigues compares to Scott Wright

If Clement wishes to take this side into the Champions League next season and assert dominance in the top flight, better players than Wright will need to be used, that’s for sure.

This season, the Scot currently ranks in a lowly 17th spot among his teammates for shots per game (0.9), along with ranking 22nd for big chances created (1), 19th for key passes per game (0.6) and 17th for successful dribbles per game (0.4), hardly the statistics of a winger who is contributing effectively during matches.

Raphael Borges Rodrigues stats in the A-League this season Goals 4 Assists 2 Key passes per game 0.6 Successful dribbles per game 1.5 Big chances created 4 Via Sofascore

Combine this with the fact he has scored just twice in 29 matches, these are figures nowhere near good enough to be a player under consideration for a place in the starting XI at the Light Blues.

In comparison, Rodrigues has performed much better than Wright with regard to these metrics. Not only does he rank fourth among the squad for shots per game (1.4), but the pacy winger also ranks sixth for big chances created (four), tenth for key passes per game (0.6), and second for successful dribbles per game (1.5), clearly showing how much more effective in the final third he is compared to Wright.

In 33 games, Rodrigues has chipped in with six goals and two assists, which is six more goal involvements than Wright, yet more evidence of why Clement should be making a move for the Dutch-born Australian winger.

In truth, Rangers have struggled to find a winger capable of filling the shoes of Ryan Kent, who departed at the end of last season following five seasons in Scotland.

Why Rodrigues could fill the void left by Ryan Kent

While the Englishman struggled during his final season in Scotland, scoring just three goals in 44 appearances, it looked like he had downed tools the closer it got to the end of the season.

Despite paying around £7.5m for the winger back in the summer of 2019, Michael Beale allowed him to leave once his contract expired, meaning the Gers lost a significant amount of money, especially as they could have sold him in January in order to recoup some funds.

At his best, Kent was devastating on the left wing. Against Borussia Dortmund in the 2022 Europa League knockout stages, the Englishman was outstanding against a defence which had Mats Hummels at the heart of it.

While it may be a tad hyperbolic to say Rodrigues could fill that void immediately, he certainly has the talent to improve if a move to Rangers came about this summer.

His adaptability across the front three could also be advantageous. While predominantly operating as a left winger, Rodrigues has been known to play on the right or even as a centre-forward if required, which could allow Clement to cover a few positions at once should he sign the youngster.

Journalist Sacha Pisani lauded the winger after watching him for the first time last week, remarking that he "has pace to burn, great feet & a powerful shot.”

These traits could certainly help his transition from the A League to Scottish football. It may be more physical in the Premiership, but if Rodrigues could use his speed to break away from opposition defenders, he could shine.

This summer will see the Belgian undergo a rebuilding job at the Light Blues. It appears every summer the same story is spouted, but there are far too many players in the squad who need to move on in order for Clement to bring in his own targets.

Much will depend on his budget this summer, but the general feeling is, the 50-year-old will be aiming to bring in younger players who have a much higher ceiling for growth, therefore making the club millions in profit when they are sold on.

Rodrigues certainly fits the bill with regard to this, and he could be a wonderful signing for the club during the transfer window.

Rangers haven’t really replaced Kent. Could the Macrthur starlet be the one to come in and fill the void? Only time will tell.