Glasgow Rangers made the decision to part ways with English head coach Michael Beale at the start of last month and quickly swooped to appoint Philippe Clement as their new manager.

The former AS Monaco manager has enjoyed a fine start to life at the club with six wins, one draw, and one defeat in his opening eight matches in all competitions.

He won four Pro League titles during his time in Belgium with Club Brugge and Genk and is now tasked with delivering trophies, including a Scottish Premiership title, after Beale failed to produce any silverware during his tenure.

One player who could be key to any success that Clement wants to achieve at Ibrox is attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, who has not been at his best this season after a lightning-fast start to his career in Scotland.

The Belgian head coach could help the former Norwich City star to get back to his electric best by signing a natural defensive midfielder to unlock the attacking quality within the rest of the midfield.

A number six option has, in fact, been linked with a move to Glasgow in recent weeks and this suggests that the Scottish giants are keen to improve in that area of the pitch.

Rangers transfer news - Lennon Miller

It was recently reported by TEAMtalk that the Light Blues are keeping tabs on Motherwell defensive midfielder Lennon Miller as a possible target to bolster their squad.

However, they are not the only team interested in the teenage prospect as Premiership rivals Celtic are also said to be monitoring his progress with the Scottish side.

There could also be competition from a host of Premier League outfits south of the border as Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, West Ham United, and Newcastle United are all said to be eyeing him up.

This means that it could be difficult for the Gers to secure a deal for his services as Miller has no shortage of suitors to offer him a way out of Motherwell during the upcoming January transfer window.

Although, there is no mention of how much his current club would demand to let him go at the start of 2024 or whether or not the player is prepared to ditch them ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Cantwell's 2022/23 season in numbers

The 25-year-old whiz - Cantwell - arrived from English Championship side Norwich during the January transfer window as one of Beale's first signings at Ibrox and he hit the ground running in Scottish football.

He caught the eye with six goals and four assists in 16 Premiership appearances as the talented gem showcased his ability to produce goal contributions on a regular basis from a midfield or wide position.

Cantwell completed 1.5 dribbles per game and impressed in possession with a pass success rate of 89% and 1.3 key passes per match for the Light Blues.

His superb performances for the club earned him an excellent Sofascore rating of 7.36, which was the third-highest score within the squad - only behind James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

Cantwell's season in numbers

The former Bournemouth loanee has not been able to kick on and continue to provide a regular stream of goals and assists for the Gers this season.

Cantwell has made nine Premiership appearances so far throughout the 2023/24 campaign and has only contributed with one assist in that time, with his last league goal coming against Hearts in May.

The English magician has only completed 0.8 dribbles and made 1.2 key passes per game across those matches, alongside a pass success rate of 79%.

These statistics show that the Rangers midfielder's form has endured a sharp decline this season after his fantastic displays last term for Beale.

He is not scoring or assisting as many goals and is not dribbling as much or creating as many chances this time around, which suggests that Clement needs to work out how to get the best out of him.

The head coach, based on the evidence of last season, knows that there is far more to come from Cantwell at the top end of the pitch and signing Miller from Motherwell could play an important role in helping the 25-year-old ace return to his best.

Lennon Miller's season in numbers

The 17-year-old enforcer is an exciting young talent who is already proving himself to be an excellent Premiership performer who has the ability to anchor the Rangers midfield.

Miller, who manager Steven Hammell dubbed a "fantastic" talent, is currently out with a knee injury and is expected to be back around a month into the new year.

However, his performances before suffering that knock were very impressive for a player of his age, which may be why the Gers and a host of other clubs are keen on acquiring his services.

The teenage starlet has started nine Premiership matches for Motherwell so far this season and caught the eye with his strong defensive instincts.

Miller has made 3.6 tackles and interceptions along with 7.6 ball recoveries per match, which points to how frequently he is able to cut out opposition attacks to win possession for his side.

He has also won an impressive 71% of his duels and this shows that the 17-year-old ace has the physicality to compete at senior level in spite of his age and inexperience.

Meanwhile, John Lundstram, who is currently anchoring the midfield, has made 2.6 tackles and interceptions alongside 7.4 ball recoveries and has only won 51% of his duels across 11 Premiership outings.

These statistics suggest that Miller could win the ball back more frequently for Rangers in the number six role whilst also being able to win a much higher percentage of his physical contests.

This could, therefore, provide the Light Blues with a stronger presence in the middle of the park and allow them to create more attacking opportunities whilst also freeing up the other midfielders to press forward knowing that they have the 6 foot gem there to screen the back four.

This is why Clement could unlock Cantwell's quality as Miller could free up the English ace to produce magical moments at the top end of the pitch instead of focusing on his defensive responsibilities.