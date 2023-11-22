Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement will have his first opportunity to make his own signings at Ibrox once the January transfer window opens for business.

The Belgian tactician arrived after the club completed their summer signings and he has already been linked with a swoop for a current Scottish Premiership performer.

A recent report from TEAMtalk named Rangers as one of a number of clubs who are interested in a deal to sign Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller in 2024.

The outlet claimed that Celtic, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and West Ham United, among others, are also eyeing up the 17-year-old midfielder as a potential January target.

However, TEAMtalk did not state whether or not the Gers are prepared to firm up their interest with an official approach for his services, or how much it would cost to snap him up from the Scottish side ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Clement could unearth a dream heir to current central midfielder Ryan Jack, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season, by securing a deal for Miller.

Ryan Jack's season in numbers

The Scotland international has featured in eight Premiership matches so far during the 2023/24 campaign and has been in the starting XI four times. He has also started one of his two Europa League appearances this term.

Jack has not provided much defensive protection for his back four as he has made one tackle and zero interceptions in his eight league outings for the Gers, although the experienced ace has made 28 ball recoveries.

The 31-year-old, who has contributed with one goal and zero assists, has also lost 64% of his duels in the top-flight and has, therefore, allowed opposition players to dominate him in physical contests.

These statistics suggest that Clement could improve his side by bringing in a player to replace Jack and add more steel to his options in midfield, which is what Miller could do.

Lennon Miller's season in numbers

The 17-year-old battler has emerged as a terrific Premiership performer with his impressive defensive displays in the middle of the park this season.

Miller has showcased his ability to consistently deliver excellent showings at first-team level in spite of his age and inexperience, which is why he could be an exciting signing for Rangers in the short and long-term.

The teenage dynamo, who Steven Hammell dubbed a "fantastic" gem, has caught the eye with nine interceptions and 23 tackles in nine Premiership matches, along with an eye-catching 69 ball recoveries.

Statistic Miller in 23/24 Premiership (via Sofascore) Starts Nine Sofascore rating 7.0 Tackles per game 2.6 Errors leading to shots or goals Zero Aerial duel success rate 79%

This shows that Miller has the defensive quality to cut out opposition attacks with greater regularity than Jack, as shown by their respective contributions out of possession.

Despite being 17, the Motherwell star has also won 71% of his duels this season and has, therefore, offered more physicality to his side than the Scottish metronome has for Rangers this term, as he has been able to dominate opposition players on a regular basis.

Therefore, Rangers could secure a possible upgrade for their midfield whilst also bringing in a player who has plenty of time on his hands to develop and improve if they can snap Miller up in January to be Jack's heir.