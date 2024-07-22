Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be hoping he can bring in a couple of new signings prior to the first Premiership clash of the season.

The 2-0 defeat to at Murrayfield on Saturday highlighted just how poor the Ibrox side were, with players such as Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers starting the highly anticipated pre-season friendly.

The Belgian will have to sell a few first-team players at Rangers in order to free up funds for future arrivals, but if the same starting XI starts against Hearts next week that did against Man United, then questions will be asked.

There have been no shortage of rumours surrounding potential new signings. Could Clement turn to La Liga for an experienced signing?

Rangers eye move for La Liga midfielder

Fabrizio Romano claimed that Rangers had seen an opening proposal for Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan rejected just a couple of weeks ago.

A fresh report emerged not long after from Seville-based insider Fernando Serrano, who claimed that the Light Blues were going to make a new offer for the Spaniard in a bid to lure him to Glasgow.

He stated that Sevilla wouldn’t be paying more than 50% of his salary, which means if Clement still wants to bring him in, he will be forced to pay a big weekly wage.

The 30-year-old would offer plenty of experience to the current Gers side. Not only has Jordan made over 200 appearances in the Spanish top flight, but he has also won two Europa League titles with the Andalucian side and played in the Champions League last term, notably against Arsenal.

Despite this, it looks like his high wage demands could put to bed a move to Glasgow. Clement has brought in several young talents already this summer.

Might he forget Jordan and target a player who sparked last term?

The ideal Joan Jordan alternative for Rangers

In an ideal world, Clement would be able to comfortably afford to sign Jordan without his arrival impacting the wage budget for future targets.

The 50-year-old does not have that luxury, however, such is the current state of affairs at Ibrox. This means he has to pursue moves for players who won’t break the bank.

According to reports last week, the Light Blues have made contact with BSC Young Boys midfielder Cheikh Niasse regarding a move to the Premiership this summer.

Rangers' African signings since 2021 Player Club signed from Cyriel Dessers Cremonese Leon Balogun QPR Abdallah Sima Brighton and Hove Albion (loan) Mohamed Diomande FC Nordsjaelland Amad Diallo Manchester United (loan) Fashion Sakala KV Oostende Via Transfermarkt

While no transfer fee has been mentioned, this type of player is exactly what Clement should be looking for. Niasse is 24, which means he could soon be entering his prime after an impressive spell in Switzerland.

Having lost John Lundstram and Ryan Jack at the end of last season, Clement is clearly looking to bulk up his midfield options and Niasse could be an ideal replacement for Lundstram.

How Niasse compares to Lundstram

Lundstram enjoyed several purple patches during his three-year stint north of the border, but he failed to remain consistent to really emerge as a key player for the club.

Despite making 53 appearances in all competitions for the Gers last term, the former Sheffield United midfielder could only register two goals and eight assists.

His campaign, and perhaps his entire spell at Rangers, was best summed up during the final Old Firm league clash of the season.

The Englishman scored an own goal before being sent off just prior to the interval for a dreadful challenge on Alistair Johnston, ruining any chance of a comeback by the Ibrox side in what was a defining game in the title race.

Niasse, in comparison, enjoyed a solid campaign for Young Boys. The 24-year-old played 41 games across all competitions, contributing five assists.

Among his teammates, he ranked fourth for tackles per game (1.7) in the Swiss Super League, while also ranking second for interceptions per game (1.4) and 16th for possession lost per game (8.8), showcasing his defensive skills throughout the campaign.

Kai Watson, founder of the Rangers Journal, heaped praise on the midfielder following the links to Rangers, saying: “A strong, ball winning midfielder who’s capable going forward.

“A good ball carrier and passer of the ball, Cheikh Niasse is the perfect profile for what we’re needing in the middle of the pitch.”

Niasse sounds like the perfect signing for the Light Blues.

How Niasse compares to Joan Jordan

When compared to his positional peers across leagues similar in quality to the Swiss top-flight, Niasse ranks in the top 1% for interceptions (2.69) and the top 4% for blocks (2.02) per 90, underlining how effective he was defensively.

Jordan, on the other hand, failed to rank in the top 50% for either interceptions (0.78) or blocks (0.78) per 90 when compared to his peers in the top five European leagues, clearly indicating that Niasse would be a better option with regard to his defensive output.

Domestically, the Young Boys starlet also won more total duels (4.1 vs 2, via Sofascore), recovered more balls (4.9 vs 2.4) and was dribbled past on fewer occasions (0.8 vs 1) per game than the Spaniard.

These statistics show plenty of evidence as to why Clement should focus on bringing in the Senegalese midfielder this summer as opposed to the Sevilla veteran.

Not only is he more competent defensively at the heart of the midfield, but he is also six years younger than Jordan, which means he will only get better if exposed to better players around him.

Jordan’s move would only be temporary, meaning the club could spend big wages, and it may not work out in the short term. Niasse, however, would join on a permanent basis. Of course, like every move, it is a gamble.

Judging by his recent statistics, it would be a risk worth taking, especially with his profile and potential to get even better as time goes on.

Much will depend on who departs Ibrox in the coming weeks, but if Clement has the funds available, making a concrete offer to Young Boys for one of their prized assets could be a major step forward in a bid to add some quality to the squad.