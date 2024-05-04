Glasgow Rangers could be set for a busy summer of transfer activity as Philippe Clement aims to bolster his squad and assert his authority in his first summer transfer window at the club.

The Belgian has a massive task on his hands. Not only does he have six players leaving the Gers as it stands due to their contracts expiring, but several players will also need to be sold in order to raise transfer funds.

One name who could be set to depart after just half a season in Glasgow is Sam Lammers, who is currently shining in the Eredivisie.

Sam Lammers' form for FC Utrecht

The Dutchman joined the Light Blues in June 2023 as Michael Beale sought to replace several forwards who had left the month prior.

Having played in Serie A and the Eredivisie, Lammers certainly had plenty of pedigree, yet his time in Glasgow was dismal, to say the least.

Sam Lammers' league form this season Metric Rangers FC Utrecht Goals 2 9 Assists 1 3 Big chances created 1 5 Key passes per game 0.3 1.1 Scoring frequency (minutes) 426 149 Via Sofascore

Across 31 matches, Lammers scored only two goals during the first half of the season, often being deployed as a number ten. It was clear he wasn’t suited to Scottish football, and he moved to Utrecht in January.

The Dutch top flight has been far kinder to him, netting nine goals and registering three assists in just 15 matches, which could potentially lead to a move to his homeland on a permanent basis this summer.

If Clement can somehow rake in a profit for the forward this summer, then it could be an unexpected bonus for a player who looked dead in the water just five months ago.

Will the manager have to go out and sign a replacement? Or does he have someone out on loan who could be an instant replacement – step forward, Ianis Hagi.

Ianis Hagi’s Rangers statistics

The Romanian playmaker spent the entire season on loan at Deportivo Alaves, registering just three goal contributions, but the ultimate aim of this temporary spell was to get him back up to speed following his knee injury which kept him out for a year.

Hailed as “an absolute dream to work with” by former manager Steven Gerrard, Hagi was perhaps at his greatest throughout the 2020/21 campaign, which saw the Light Blues go an entire league season undefeated, winning the title for the first time in a decade.

The £25k-per-week maestro registered 23 goal contributions – eight goals and 15 assists – in 46 games for the Gers, either playing just behind the striker or on the right wing.

Not only that, but Hagi also created six big chances while averaging one key pass per game in the Premiership. This level of creativity, combined with an eye for goal, is exactly what Clement requires of his attacking midfielder.

Hagi may not be the long-term answer, especially due to his slow recovery from injury, but he deserves to be given a chance by Clement in pre-season in order to see if he can replicate the form he displayed during his first 18 months at Ibrox.

With Lammers potentially heading out the door, the Gers could instantly strengthen their attacking ranks by handing another chance to Hagi to shine.