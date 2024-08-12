Glasgow Rangers won a game, friendly or otherwise, for the first time since May when they secured a 2-1 win against Motherwell at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Ibrox giants, who are currently having to play away from their usual home stadium, did not win any of their four pre-season matches ahead of the first game.

They then kicked off their Scottish Premiership season with an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Hearts and held Dynamo Kyiv to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying match.

Philippe Clement's side finally secured the win they were searching for, though, at Hampden on Saturday thanks to goals from Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny.

The Light Blues should have their eyes on a run at the Premiership title this season, having come up second-best in the division in each of the last three years.

They may need to dip back into the transfer market to add further quality to their squad in order to do so, with the summer transfer window not set to close until the end of this month.

The Gers have been linked with an interest in adding another striker to compete with the likes of Dessers and Danilo, and they could land a dream signing for Cerny in the process.

Rangers' interest in £5m marksman

Back in June, DigiSport reported that Rangers were one of the teams interested in a deal to sign Albion Rrahmani from Rapid Bucharest this summer.

However, the outlet added that Slavia Prague are also keen on a swoop for the young centre-forward to bolster their attack, and that they had already had an offer of €3m rejected.

There was then a quiet period in July, with little speculation over a potential summer move to Ibrox, until a new report emerged earlier this month.

ProSport reported at the start of August that the Gers are still one of a few clubs keen on signing the 23-year-old star and that they are preparing to make an offer for his services.

The outlet stated that Rapid Bucharest are now looking for a fee in the region of €6m (£5m) for the whiz, who they also want 20% of future profit on.

It now remains to be seen whether or not Rangers are prepared to go in and match that price for Rrahmani but, if they can, he could be a dream signing for Cerny at the top end of the pitch.

Vaclav Cerny's attacking potential

Rangers swooped to bring the Czechia international in from Wolfsburg on a season-long loan earlier this summer to improve their options out wide.

His early showings in a Gers shirt suggest that they have pulled off a masterclass, as the impressive flanker looks to be back to his best after a difficult year in Germany.

Cerny scored four goals and failed to provide an assist in 22 Bundesliga games for Wolfsburg last season. However, he had showcased the best of his attacking talent for FC Twente in the Eredivisie in the previous campaign, which earned him his move to a major European league.

22/23 Eredivisie Vaclav Cerny Appearances 32 Goals 13 Assists 11 Big chances created 17 Key passes per game 2.4 Dribbles completed per game 2.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old forward produced regular quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals for the Dutch side from a right wing position.

In fact, his teammates let him down at times as they only rewarded him with 11 assists from 17 'big chances' created, which suggests that they were wasteful with the opportunities that he provided them with.

Cerny has seemingly rediscovered that form for Rangers with one goal and one assist in his last two appearances for the club, teeing up Dessers with a sublime cross in Kyiv before scoring the winner against Motherwell with a stunning strike from range.

A left-footed right winger, the new Light Blues star excels when cutting in onto his left foot from the right to either fire in a shot from distance or whip an inswinging ball into the box.

Nils Koppen and Clement could now land a dream signing for Cerny to create high-quality chances for by securing a deal to sign Rrahmani this summer.

Why Rrahmani would be a dream for Cerny

The £5m-rated sensation, who was hailed as "powerful" by RangersReview founder Kai Watson, is coming off the back of an impressive season in Romania for Rapid Bucharest.

He has also enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign with a return of one goal and one assist, and 1.7 key passes per game, in two league starts.

His form in comparison to Dessers' at league level in the 2023/24 campaign suggests that Rangers could bring in a striker who is more likely to thrive off the level of service that Cerny can produce.

The Czechia international created 2.4 chances per game for Twente in the 2022/22 Eredivisie season, whilst no Gers midfielder made more than 1.7 per match in the Premiership last term, which suggests that he could be a key creative talent for Clement.

23/24 league season Rrahmani (Super Liga) Dessers (Premiership Goals 17 16 Assists 5 4 Big chances created 13 8 Big chances missed 18 27 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 0.4 Key passes per game 2 1.4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Rrahmani scored more goals and created more 'big chances' for his teammates whilst missing fewer 'big chances' in front of goal than the current Light Blues number nine.

Dessers has started the current Premiership campaign with one goal and three 'big chances' missed, which does not suggest that his finishing has greatly improved since last term.

These statistics suggest that the Rangers target would come in as an upgrade on Dessers, both as a scorer and a creator of goals, if he can translate that form over to the Scottish top-flight.

Therefore, Rrahmani could be a dream signing for Cerny as he would seemingly be more likely to finish off the chances that the impressive winger creates.