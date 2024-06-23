Head of recruitment Nils Koppen has been hard at work to improve the Glasgow Rangers playing squad during the summer transfer window, which officially opened for business earlier this month.

The Light Blues have wasted little time as they have already brought in a number of fresh signings to bolster Philippe Clement's options across the park.

Brazilian left-back Jefte, central defender Clinton Nsiala, and central midfielder Connor Barron have all been snapped up, whilst Mohammed Diomande's loan has been turned into a permanent deal, and Oscar Cortes has signed on a second loan, with an obligation to make it permanent next summer.

German forward Yusuf Kabadayi is said to be in advanced talks over a £1m switch from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to add to the club's wide options.

The Scottish giants are also reportedly set to sign Morocco U23 international Hamza Igamane on a permanent deal from FAR Rabat for a fee of £1.5m.

Clement could land a lethal partner for the Moroccan talent by signing a more experienced Scottish Premiership performer to play alongside him next season.

Rangers' interest in Premiership marksman

Back in May, FOTMob reported that the Gers are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Aberdeen centre-forward Bojan Miovski this summer.

The outlet claimed that the Light Blues are one of the teams closely monitoring his situation with the Scottish side, as five sides have a 'serious' interest in him.

Celtic, Bologna, Southampton, and Feyenoord are the other four outfits eyeing up a potential deal to sign the North Macedonia international, who was lauded as "complete" by journalist Josh Bunting, ahead of next season.

The report revealed, however, that the Dons marksman's preference is to secure a move to the Premier League this summer, which would hand the Saints an advantage after they won the play-off final to be promoted to the top-flight last month.

It also claimed that Celtic are ahead of Rangers in this particular transfer race due to their qualification for the group stages of next season's Champions League.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Hoops are prepared to push ahead with a deal for the left-footed attacker and there could still be a chance for the Gers to swoop in if their rivals look elsewhere.

If the Scottish giants are able to strike a deal with Aberdeen to sign the 24-year-old dynamo then they could land a dream partner for Igamane, who looks set to join on a permanent deal in the coming weeks, next term.

Why Hamza Igamane could need a strike partner

The 21-year-old talent is poised to move away from his home country of Morocco for the first time in his career and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to hit the ground running in Scotland.

Igamane has no experience of European or Scottish football and that is a barrier that he has to overcome in order to be a success for the Gers.

Rangers may not, therefore, be able to bank on him as their first-choice centre-forward straight away, as it would be a gamble to expect him to instantly perform.

He is also a versatile attacker who has played out wide on both flanks and through the middle as an attacking midfielder in his career to date.

This suggests that Clement could utilise him in other roles around Miovski in order to slowly bed him into life in Scotland, as he could play out on the wing or behind the Aberdeen star as a number ten whilst he is still growing and gaining experience in the division.

23/24 Botola Pro Hamza Igamane Appearances 20 Starts 16 Centre-forward appearances 14 Goals 7 Assists 6 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, Igamane showcased his ability as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a centre-forward position during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 21-year-old ace, who has scored 16 goals in 58 matches for FAR Rabat at first-team level, also completed 1.9 successful dribbles per game in the division, whilst no Gers player managed more than 1.3 per outing in the Premiership.

This suggests that he is a direct player who likes to take opposition defenders on and this, coupled with his ability to provide assists for his teammates, could make him an effective foil for Miovksi as he could drive from deep or out wide, as a number ten or winger, before providing the striker with key passes.

Why Bojan Miovski could be a lethal partner for Hamza Igamane

Firstly, the left-footed star is a proven Premiership performer who could come in and be an instant success on the pitch, as he has already shown off his quality at that level.

This means that Miovski could come in as the first-choice number nine for the Gers and be realistically expected to hit the ground running in the division, which would immediately take pressure off Igamane's shoulders, instead of him being expected to fire in the goals straight off the bat.

The 24-year-old dynamo, who scored 26 goals in all competitions for Aberdeen last season, has smashed in 32 goals across his first two seasons in the Premiership with the Scottish outfit.

This shows that he knows how to find the back of the net at an impressive rate in the top-flight and could be a reliable scoring option for Clement, which would then allow Igamane the time he needs to develop and improve, and provide the youngster with a fantastic striker to play alongside and learn from.

23/24 Premiership Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) Appearances 37 35 Goals 16 16 Big chances missed 15 27 Conversion rate 23% 16% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Miovski scored as many goals as Rangers striker Cyriel Desers in the Premiership last season, but his efficiency was significantly more impressive.

Despite scoring the same number of goals, the Nigeria international missed a staggering 12 more 'big chances' and had a much lower conversion rate.

This suggests that Miovski could have thrived and outperformed Dessers if he had the service that the former Cremonese man had in a Gers shirt.

Therefore, the North Macedonia international could be a lethal addition to the Rangers squad and a dream partner for Igamane at Ibrox next term.