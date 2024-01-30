Highlights Rangers are actively trying to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window.

They have already brought in two players on loan and are reportedly closing in on two more signings.

Rangers may also be looking to sign a midfielder, with Connor Barron being a potential target to replace Ryan Jack.

The January transfer window is set to slam shut this week and Glasgow Rangers remain active in the market as they look to bolster their squad.

Philippe Clement and head of recruitment Nils Koppen are in their first window in charge of the Scottish giants and have wasted little time as they attempt to make their mark on the club.

Fabio Silva and Mohammed Diomande have both been brought to Ibrox on loan, with the latter deal including an obligation to make it permanent in the summer, and there is reportedly more to come.

Rangers are closing in on the signings of left-back Jefte and winger Oscar Cortes to improve their options at the back and at the top end of the pitch.

However, Jefte and Cortes may not be the last players to come through the door in Glasgow this week as it has been claimed that the Gers would like to bring in another player to add to those two, Silva, and Diomande.

Rangers search for a midfielder

The Light Blues will have one eye on the summer as they currently have two central midfielders who are due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

John Lundstram and Ryan Jack are both set to become free agents ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and it remains to be seen whether or not the club will try to pin them down to extensions.

If Rangers opt to allow one, or both, of them to move on then they could need to add another option in that area of the pitch, which is where Aberdeen's Connor Barron could come in.

Clement was asked about interest in the central midfielder at a press conference earlier this month and remained coy on the subject - refusing to rule it out completely.

Football Scotland added that he is out of contract with the Dons at the end of the season, like Jack and Lundstram, and that the Light Blues could speak with him to secure a pre-contract deal.

If they were able to strike a pre-agreement with Barron then they could use that to snap him up for a cut-price fee this week before the deadline, as they would have leverage over Aberdeen and could offer them a chance to get more than just a development fee in the summer.

Clement could land a dream replacement for Jack in the middle of the park, and a future partner for Diomande, by striking a deal for the Dons ace.

Ryan Jack's season in numbers

The Scottish maestro has played a supporting role for the Light Blues in the Scottish Premiership so far this season as he has failed to nail down a regular starting berth.

He has started four matches and featured in 10 top-flight games in total under Beale and Clement combined, which does not suggest that Jack has had many opportunities to show that he deserves a new contract.

The 31-year-old dynamo has, however, been a reliable passer in midfield with a pass success rate of 87% - including 86% inside his own half - and this shows that he rarely gives possession back to the opposition with his passing.

Last season, Jack started 19 of his 26 league appearances for Rangers and was a solid contributor for the club with his play on and off the ball.

The Scotland international made 1.8 tackles and interceptions per game and won 51% of his physical duels across those 26 Premiership matches.

He also completed 91% of his attempted passes and made 1.1 key passes per game to create opportunities for his teammates at the top end of the pitch.

These statistics show that Jack is a well-rounded midfielder who can contribute defensively, in possession, and offensively from a number eight position.

Barron could offer similar qualities in the middle of the park and, at the age of 21, has time to grow and develop as a long-term option for Clement, which is why he could be the perfect replacement for 31-year-old Jack.

The stats that show why Rangers should sign Barron

The dynamic Scotsman has showcased his ability in the Premiership and the Europa Conference League this season and could be a dream partner for Diomande over the years to come.

Rangers signed the 22-year-old gem earlier this month after his impressive form in the Danish Superliga during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Diomande started 12 league matches and caught the eye with three assists, 1.1 key passes per game, and a pass success rate of 89% for Nordsjaelland.

The Ivorian midfielder, however, lost 51% of his duels across those Superliga appearances and this suggests that he may not have the physicality to complement his impressive creativity and passing in possession.

Whereas, Barron is a number eight who can provide defensive quality and physicality in midfield to go along with his reliability as a passer.

23/24 Europa Conference League Connor Barron (via Sofascore) Appearances Six Tackles per game 2.2 Interceptions per game 1.0 Ground duel success rate 53% Aerial duel success rate 67%

As you can see in the table above, the 21-year-old ace has caught the eye in Europe this season by winning the majority of his battles for Aberdeen.

He currently ranks within the top 12% of midfielders in the competition for tackles (2.97) per 90, which illustrates how impressive he has been at winning the ball back for his team by cutting out opposition attacks.

Barron has also been a consistent passer in midfield for the Dons in the Premiership with a success rate of 89% inside his own half across 12 appearances this term.

The "relentless" - as he was dubbed by analyst John Walker - 5 foot 9 talent has won 61% of his duels in the top-flight this term, which shows that he has been dominant in 50/50 contests in midfield.

Therefore, Barron could be a dream partner for Diomande as his physicality and defensive prowess could perfectly complement the Ivorian ace's creativity in midfield, by providing cover in front of the defence to allow his teammate to bomb forward to join the attack.

At the ages of 21 and 22 respectively, they could be the future of Clement's midfield and replace Lundstram, 29, and Jack, 31, moving forward.