The summer transfer window only officially opened for business earlier this month but Glasgow Rangers have been hard at work to improve their squad.

Left-back Jefte has arrived on a permanent deal from Fluminense, Clinton Nsiala will join from AC Milan at the start of next month, Oscar Cortes has signed on a second loan deal, with an obligation to buy, and more signings appear to be on the way.

Morocco U23 international Hamza Igamane is reportedly set to arrive to bolster the forward line, whilst the club are also said to be in advanced talks to sign winger Yusuf Kabadayi from Bayern Munich.

Earlier this year, journalist Tom Collomosse claimed that Rangers were one of the teams keeping tabs on Coventry City attacker Callum O'Hare, who is set to be a free agent at the end of June.

Philippe Clement could land his own version of Manchester City star Jack Grealish by winning the race to sign the attacking midfielder this summer.

How Callum O'Hare is similar to Jack Grealish

Firstly, both players are attacking midfielders who can play out wide and both of them came through the Aston Villa academy as talented prospects.

O'Hare has previously recognised the "comparisons" made between himself and the now-Manchester City wizard, with both being creative English maestros who have donned the slicked back hair look in the past.

Championship Callum O'Hare (23/24) Jack Grealish (18/19) Starts 18 31 Goals 6 6 Goals per start 0.33 0.2 Assists 3 6 Assists per start 0.16 0.19 Pass accuracy 86% 87% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old star's performances during the 2023/24 campaign were similar to the ones that Grealish produced in his last year in the Championship with Villa in the 2018/19 season.

That does not mean that O'Hare is going to develop into a £100m player like the former Villans captain but it does illustrate their similar style of play.

Why Rangers should sign Callum O'Hare

The Gers should push ahead with a deal for the attacking midfielder as he can provide a big goal threat from the middle of the park as Clement's own version of Grealish.

No Rangers midfielder managed more than eight goals in all competitions for the club during the 2023/24 campaign, with Todd Cantwell topping the charts in that respect, and only three players (James Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers, and Abdallah Sima) hit double figures.

O'Hare, meanwhile, produced ten goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Coventry, despite missing the first 13 matches of the campaign through injury, and this suggests that the quality is there for him to be the club's biggest goal threat from midfield.

Before an ACL injury that kept him out for 37 games between the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, the right-footed whiz had scored eight goals and provided 16 assists in two Championship seasons combined for the Sky Blues, which shows that he has the potential to be an impressive creative talent as well.

The 5 foot 9 star is also "in his prime" - per pundit Don Goodman - and could hit the ground running at Ibrox, rather than coming in as an inexperienced youngster.

Related Rangers can ditch Desssers with move for £4m machine Rangers could be ready to reignite interest in a transfer target from 2023

Therefore, O'Hare could come in as a fantastic signing for Rangers and Clement's own version of Grealish if the club can secure a deal for his services this summer.