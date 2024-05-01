Glasgow Rangers are still in the hunt to bring home an unlikely treble to Ibrox with just five games of the season to go.

Philippe Clement’s men held off St Mirren last weekend, yet it took a late goal from Cyriel Dessers to seal all three points.

A clash against Kilmarnock awaits the Light Blues on Sunday. Given how poorly they performed against the Buddies last week, a vast improvement will be required if they wish to head into the showdown with Celtic still in with a chance of winning the Premiership.

What’s clear, however, is that the current squad needs a major overhaul if Clement wishes to be challenging for honours next season, especially with how the previous few weeks have gone.

His summer budget remains unclear, as he may need to sell a few first-team players before he can make any signings, indicating he will have to rely on free transfers and loan deals primarily.

Despite the window not opening for a few weeks yet, it appears Clement is already aiming to start his business early.

Rangers transfer news

According to the Athletic, Rangers have reportedly held talks with the agent of West Ham United defender Ben Johnson in the hope that they can lure him to Scotland when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

The right-back has turned down a few contract offers previously, including an enhanced six-and-a-half-year extension in February 2022, while most recently, turning down a four-year deal, as both parties failed to reach an agreement in the end.

The Gers are not the only club interested, as Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also keen on making a swoop for the Englishman in a bid to strengthen their squads.

Johnson has plenty of experience in the Premier League, which could be beneficial to Clement, plus he won't cost a penny, allowing the Belgian coach to prioritise funds for other areas of the team.

Last summer, the Light Blues signed a few players from England on free transfers who turned out to be excellent additions. Jack Butland has been sensational and has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award.

It has been the emergence of Dujon Sterling as a key member of the first team squad which has perhaps been the most surprising aspect of the campaign. Should Rangers sign Johnson, he could certainly be Clement’s next Sterling, judging by his positional versatility.

Dujon Sterling's season in numbers

Upon his arrival last summer, Sterling was cast as a player who could be a useful squad option, someone who could come into the side when others need a rest and perform in a few positions.

Indeed, the former Chelsea starlet only featured in seven games before Beale was given his marching orders following a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen in September, staring twice.

Under Clement, however, Sterling has shown his flexibility across the pitch, stepping in to play positions that he may not be entirely comfortable in, yet getting on with the task at hand.

Dujon Sterling: Premiership 23/24 Accurate passes per game 17.3 Key passes per game 0.7 Big chances created 0 Total duels won per game 3.3 Possession lost per game 8.1 Via Sofascore

Across the 2023/24 campaign thus far, the 24-year-old has played in six different positions, including as a right-winger and even at left-back.

Despite starting just nine league games, Sterling has won 51% of his ground duels, averages 0.7 key passes per game while losing possession only 8.1 times per match, indicating how solid an option he has for Clement to call upon.

The defender even received the man of the match award in the League Cup final win against Aberdeen, despite playing the whole game as a central midfielder – a position he had played just a handful of times before.

By signing Johnson, Rangers could have Sterling 2.0.

What Ben Johnson could bring to Rangers

The current season has not been a good one for Johnson. Across all competitions, he has played 25 times for the club, yet only seven of those have been in the starting XI, failing to displace Vladimir Coufal from the right-back slot.

In truth, he hasn’t had the chance to really showcase his true talents, which came to the fore in previous campaigns.

The defender made his debut during the 2018/19 term. Two seasons later, he became a regular in the first team, making 51 Premier League appearances across three years.

Last season, Johnson ranked in the top ten across the whole West Ham squad for accurate passes per game (19.6), successful dribbles per game (0.5), tackles per game (1.2) and clearances per game (1.4), showing how reliable he was, despite playing only 17 Premier League games.

The 24-year-old can also play in numerous positions, including left-back, centre-back, and even in the heart of the midfield if urgently required, which could be a major bonus for Clement.

When compared to his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, the £20k-per-week gem even ranks in the top 13% for aerials won per 90 (1.52) and in the top 11% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.41), showing that not only is he a force to be reckoned with aerially, but Johnson is impressive when bombing down the flanks in order to support the attack.

Former West Ham player Trevor Sinclair has praised him previously, lauding Johnson as “superb” back in 2021 as he was beginning to make a name for himself in the first team.

While the current season may not have been the most productive, hence why he is leaving this summer, there is no doubt about his ability.

With Rangers set to lose a number of first team players this summer, there will be plenty of spots open for new arrivals to join.

Sterling has shone in his first year at Ibrox, demonstrating how effective he can be if given a chance in the starting XI.

Johnson could certainly have a similar sort of impact if Clement manages to bring him to Glasgow during the summer, especially as he won't cost a single penny.