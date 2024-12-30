One thing that Glasgow Rangers have lacked in recent years is a midfielder who can control games from deep and dictate play, especially during Old Firm clashes.

Far too often since the Light Blues' last Premiership title win, the club have been overrun in the big games against Celtic, with Callum McGregor doing much of the heavy lifting in leading his team to victory more often than not.

It is no surprise that, since the 2020/21 campaign, the Ibrox side have managed to win just two Old Firm matches in the league and something needs to change in these games if Clement aims to finally get the better of the Parkhead side.

The current midfield, which tends to feature two of either Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande or Connor Barron, has shown glimpses of their talents throughout the 2024/25 season. The question is, can they now dominate a game against Celtic in the Premiership?

If only Clement could call upon the services of a player who enjoyed two wonderful spells at Rangers. One that had the guile and ability to control games against Celtic regularly – Steven Davis.

Steven Davis’ Rangers statistics

The Northern Irishman first made the move to Glasgow midway through the 2007/08 season, arriving on a six-month loan in a bid to help Walter Smith’s side challenge on four fronts.

He scored against Werder Bremen in the UEFA Cup last-16 clash, which powered the Gers to an impressive 2-0 win over the Germans, and he ended up with League Cup and Scottish Cup winners' medals by the end of the season.

Smith splashed out £3m to sign him permanently in August 2008, and it soon proved to be money well spent.

Over the next three seasons, the Light Blues would win three domestic titles, along with a handful of cups as Smith built another excellent Rangers side.

Davis made 143 appearances in all competitions between 2008/09 and 2010/11, becoming a key player in the heart of the midfield. Due to the club entering administration in 2012, he left to join Southampton and the fans would have to wait another seven years to see him again.

In a similar scenario to 2008, Steven Gerrard signed Davis on loan in January 2019 before his deal was made permanent that summer and the midfielder enjoyed an Indian summer at the club over the next couple of years.

Steven Davis' statistics at Rangers Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 16 2 0 2021/22 33 1 1 2020/21 49 2 3 2019/20 43 1 3 2018/19 18 0 3 2011/12 39 5 14 2010/11 53 5 12 2009/10 50 4 16 2008/09 40 6 12 2007/08 25 1 6 Via Transfermarkt

He added another league title and Scottish Cup to his collection, while helping the Gers reach another European final, 14 years after first achieving the feat.

Across his two spells at the club, Davis won 17 of his 35 games against Celtic, tasting defeat just 12 times and during his second spell, he was a regular tormentor in the heart of the midfield.

The club haven’t quite had a midfielder like him since he was forced to retire in January 2024 after suffering a serious knee injury in December 2022.

Could Clement be targeting a move for a Northern Irish midfielder next month who could perhaps finally be the next Davis for the Light Blues?

Rangers transfer news

As reported by Belgian outlet Walfoot earlier this month, Rangers are showing interest in Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price ahead of making a potential move for the player when the winter window opens in a few days.

He could cost around £3m if Clement is serious about bolstering his midfield, although he may have to sell a player or two to raise the funds required.

It is evident that the manager needs to add some quality to his team and get rid of the deadwood. A move for Price makes perfect sense in this regard. Aged just 21, he is only going to improve, and could form a wonderful partnership with Diomande in the midfield.

What Isaac Price could bring to Rangers

This season, Diomande has tended to operate either at the base of the midfield alongside Raskin or Barron, or in an advanced role just behind the striker.

It is in the latter position where the Ivorian has proved decisive in the final third. Indeed, two of his three goals scored this season have come while playing as a number ten.

Domestically, Diomande has created three big chances, averages one key pass per game and succeeds with 62% of his dribble attempts, suggesting that a more advanced role certainly suits his attributes.

This could see Price come into the team and operate at the heart of the midfield, allowing him to link up well with the Ivorian gem. Price has made 21 appearances for the Belgian side this season and has shone across a wide range of performance metrics.

Showcasing his attacking talents, Price has created four big chances, averaging 1.1 key passes per game and succeeds with 0.5 dribbles each match in the Belgian Pro League this season.

Defensively, the midfielder recovers 4.5 balls, makes two tackles per game and wins 4.9 of his total duels per game, indicating how effective he is when his side doesn’t have the ball.

Having started his career at Everton and going on to play for the club in the Premier League, Price shouldn’t be fazed by making the move to Rangers, that’s for sure.

Former Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic once heaped praise on the young midfielder, saying:

“Everton are very famous for bringing through their Academy players and I think there are a few boys here who have a chance to progress and play their part in years to come. "I thought Isaac was outstanding today but so were the other boys when they came on - they did a really good job and helped us get the win."

Moving abroad has allowed him to improve as a player and this could stand him in good stead over the next few years.

Davis was a wonderful player for the Light Blues. Could his compatriot Price follow in his footsteps?

Only time will tell.