Rangers may be top of the Scottish Premiership and on course to beat Celtic to win the title, but reports suggest that they could be set for several departures away from Ibrox this summer.

Rangers transfer news

As Philippe Clement gears up for his first full season in charge after the success of the current campaign, Rangers have been as ruthless as ever. As things stand, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, John McLaughlin, Leon Balogun and Borna Barisic are all set to leave as free agents come the end of the season. Meanwhile, John Lundstram could also leave if the Gers fail in their reported attempts to seal a new contract with the midfielder.

What those departures will do, however, is free up room for further reinforcements, which could start with Oscar Cortes. After already impressing on loan from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, Rangers are reportedly interested in making Cortes' move permanent this summer. Alongside that, it will be interesting to see whether those at Ibrox do the same for fellow loanees Mohamed Diomande and Fabio Silva, who have also shone in recent weeks.

That said, the headlines have once again been centred around potential exit news recently. According to the Daily Record, Rangers could lose MacKenzie Strachan to Brentford this summer upon the expiry of his current contract. The Ibrox academy gem has caught the attention whilst starring for the Rangers B team and seems increasingly likely to be on the move, with the Gers reportedly unlikely to stand in the way of his departure.

At Brentford, the defensive midfielder would first join up with the Bees' B team alongside the likes of Romeo Beckham, before hoping to work his way into the plans of Thomas Frank. At 20-years-old, Strachan will be desperate for first-team opportunities sooner rather than later, be that at Rangers or Brentford.

Young gem Strachan to add to Rangers departures

Keeping a title-winning squad together is usually seen as the priority, but with or without the Scottish Premiership this season, it's set to be all change at Rangers as things stand. Clement, in a ruthless mood, looks destined to make his own stamp on the current squad ahead of his first full season in charge. Having turned Rangers' season around, it's fair to say that the former AS Monaco boss has more than earned that right.

What will frustrate the Gers though, is the loss of young talent like Strachan. The 20-year-old came through the academy, but has struggled to gain first-team minutes and now looks destined for the Premier League. Those at Ibrox will be hoping not to regret the decision to allow the youngster to leave, who could eventually thrive under Frank.

Before any of those departures can take place, Rangers must turn their focus back towards the league title in the hope of completing their turnaround once and for all to leave Celtic bewildered. Strachan, watching on, could at least see his boyhood club lift the utlimate silverware in Scotland before he departs in the summer transfer window come the end of the campaign.