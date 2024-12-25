Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement may have his eyes on the next couple of games, but with the January transfer window opening next week, the focus will soon turn to new signings.

It's safe to say that despite rumours of a potential sacking, he has managed to calm the choppy waters surrounding the Ibrox ship, with Rangers having lost just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, the League Cup final.

Despite that, the Ibrox side requires another new player or two to bolster the first-team squad and freshen things up slightly.

The question is, will he have much of a budget and who could the players to arrive over the winter window?

This one could be a particularly exciting signing...

Rangers transfer news

According to reports from Caught Offside last week, the Light Blues are just one of the teams who are showing interest in Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of the January transfer window.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

The report states that the Blues view him as being surplus to requirements after just six months at Stamford Bridge since he made the move from Leicester City during the summer transfer window.

It appears as though Arsenal are leading the charge among a host of Premier League sides, but a loan move could potentially be on the cards for Clement and Koppen.

With Europa League football on offer plus the chance to win a trophy or two, Ibrox could be an ideal destination for the player.

Those in the current squad would benefit from Dewsbury-Hall’s impressive ability in the final third too, especially Hamza Igamane.

Why Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would be perfect for Igamane

The Moroccan striker has scored six goals for the Gers this term already and is swiftly becoming an important member of the squad.

He is already thriving with the likes of Nedim Bajrami, Ianis Hagi and Vaclav Cerny providing plenty of chances for him to tuck away. Imagine how good he could be if the current Chelsea gem was operating directly behind him, however.

This season hasn’t exactly been his best due to the lack of opportunities in the first team, but he has still scored twice and grabbed an assist for the Blues.

During Leicester’s Championship title win last season, Dewsbury-Hall was in sensational form for the club. In 44 second-tier matches, the Englishman scored 12 times and grabbed 14 assists as the Foxes made an immediate return to the Premier League.

Not only that, but the 26-year-old also created a staggering 20 big chances throughout the campaign along with averaging 2.5 key passes and succeeded with 1.3 dribbles per match for the Foxes.

Dewsbury-Hall's stats since August 2023 Metric 2023/24 (Championship) 2024/25 (Premier League) Goals 12 0 Assists 14 0 Big chances created 20 0 Key passes per game 2.5 0.2 Shots per game 2 0 Via Sofascore

Hailed by Enzo Maresca as being “dangerous” in advanced areas, his skillset would be perfect for Igamane, creating chances galore in the final third for the striker to finish.

Of course, Rangers wouldn’t be able to afford a permanent move for the player, especially when the likes of Arsenal are sniffing around the player. This indicates that a temporary move would be the best course of action for Clement.

If he could secure his services on a six-month loan deal, it might make all the difference for the club as they aim to wrestle back the Premiership title from Celtic.

It will be difficult, but in football, anything can happen.