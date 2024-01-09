Glasgow Rangers don’t play again until 20 January and the winter break will allow Philippe Clement to properly assess his first few months in the Ibrox hotseat.

Securing a first trophy since May 2022 by defeating Aberdeen to win the League Cup last month is the obvious highlight, yet securing Europa League progression and actually giving Rangers confidence to mount a Premiership title challenge is commendable.

With the club still currently in with a chance of winning another three trophies this term, it is clear that the Belgian coach will require some more fresh faces this month for his squad to cope with the demands of fixture congestion, especially if they go far in Europe.

Fabio Silva has already arrived in Glasgow, joining on a sixth-month loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and another attack-minded option or two wouldn’t go amiss.

Rangers transfer news – Million Manhoef

With Abdallah Sima away to the Africa Cup of Nations representing Senegal and Danilo out injured for the next four months, adding to his attacking department will be a necessity for Clement this month.

According to the Scottish Sun last month, the Gers have shown interest in Vitesse Arnhem winger Million Manhoef recently, and he could be an ideal addition to the first-team squad.

The Dutchman could cost the Light Blues a fee in the region of £2.5m, yet this could turn into a shrewd piece of business, especially judging by comments from journalist Dean Jones, who praised the player, saying:

"It would be a really exciting signing actually. He is a tricky player. He is one that's really difficult to track. He has very smart little movements and a result of those movements is actually that he picks up the ball in really nice positions in and around the box. It'd be a really savvy signing by Rangers, actually. And if they could pull it off, he's the sort of player that will get fans off their seats."

While the performances of late have been much better than what was on show during the Michael Beale reign, adding in another player who could thrill the supporters and generate excitement is clearly worth going for.

He could also get Cyriel Dessers finally clicking too, as the Nigerian striker may be supercharged if Manhoef makes a move to Glasgow.

Cyriel Dessers’ season in numbers

The 29-year-old arrived for a £4.5m fee in the summer as Beale sought to bolster his attacking options, but a return of just ten goals in all competitions during 2022/23 didn’t exactly excite the Ibrox faithful.

Fast-forward six months, and he has failed to really hit the ground running at the Light Blues, finding the back of the net on just nine occasions in 30 matches before the winter break.

While on the surface this might sound decent, his displays have often been lacking in any sort of substance, with the striker fading out of matches for long spells and failing to contribute anything meaningful.

Indeed, the former Cremonese frontman has missed 11 big chances in the Premiership this season so far, which ranks him first among the Ibrox squad for that metric. As a result, his finishing needs to improve vastly ahead of the second half of the season.

While Sima on the left wing has been in excellent form, Clement has more of an issue on the opposite flank.

Scott Wright is on the periphery of the first team, netting only once under the Belgian. Ross McCausland has been a breath of fresh air since becoming a regular in the senior side, yet he is still only 20 and hopes and expectations have to be lowered so that he doesn’t feel too pressured to make an impact in every single game.

This suggests making a move for Manhoef would be the best course of action this month as he seeks to gain improvement at all costs in the pursuit of more glory.

Million Manhoef’s season in numbers

The 22-year-old has been the standout in a struggling Vitesse side this season as they are fighting to retain their Eredivisie status.

The club have won just three matches all season and currently occupy bottom place in the league table. Manhoef has scored four goals in 15 matches in the Dutch top flight, which counts for 33% of their total goals scored so far this term, proving how important he is to the club.

The winger currently ranks third in the squad for shots per game (2.2), along with ranking third for key passes per game (1.3) and first for successful dribbles per game (2.7), certainly showcasing his frightening attacking talents on a regular basis.

Manhoef has also impressed when compared with positional peers across similar European leagues, ranking in the top 11% for progressive carries per 90 (4.88), the top 18% for successful take-ons per 90 (2.54) and in the top 15% for total shots per 90 (three), indicating that he could thrive under Clement and subsequently elevate Dessers' game to new heights.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig praised the winger for having a “breakthrough season” during 2022/23, as he scored nine goals and registered four assists across 32 league matches.

Million Manhoef's Eredivisie statistics Stat 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 9 4 Assists 4 0 Key passes per game 1.2 1.3 Successful dribbles per game 1.5 2.7 Big chances created 10 1 Via Sofascore

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson analysed the player amid rumours surrounding the club being interested in signing him, and he dubbed Manhoef as one of Vitesse’s “best attacking threats” while saying the Dutchman has “electrifying pace” along with having “confidence on the ball." Such words must be music to the ears of Dessers who must lust after having a player of such excitement next to him.

A fee of £2.5m won't break the bank either and while Clement may need to move a player or two on in order to boost his budget, signing a young Dutch talent for this price will pay dividends in the coming years.

If the Gers click into gear during the second half of the season, they could end the campaign with two or three trophies.

Adding in another couple of signings would give the 49-year-old coach a major boost, and they could be the catalyst for future success.