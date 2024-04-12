With Jon McLaughlin set to leave Ibrox as a free agent this summer, Rangers have reportedly turned their attention towards the English Championship in search of competition for Jack Butland.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have enjoyed a fantastic turnaround this season, with their Scottish Premiership title hopes going from a pipe dream to a near reality, and Butland has played a large part in that. So much so that the former Stoke City shot-stopper has attracted reported interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

As things stand, however, Butland remains a Rangers player and looks set to keep Philippe Clement's number one spot next season. The same can't be said for McLaughlin though, who is set to depart upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. The 36-year-old is yet to be called upon this season and is set to bow out after becoming somewhat of a forgotten man at Ibrox.

He's not the only one set to leave as a free agent either, with Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe all following suit in a busy few months in Scotland.

In need of reinforcements, the Gers have seemingly turned their attention towards England. According to FTBL, Rangers have joined the race to sign Tom Glover from Middlesbrough this summer in an attempt to hand Butland some competition at Ibrox.

The Boro goalkeeper has enjoyed an impressive Championship campaign and has attracted the interest of the Gers as well as Celtic, FC Copenhagen and Newcastle United as a result. With a busy race for his signature, Rangers will hope to put together a convincing pitch, but Newcastle owners PIF, valued at £320billion, may have something to say about that.

Glover's arrival would test Butland

A player who's stepped up in the absence of Seny Dieng at Middlesbrough this season, Glover can provide the test for Butland that McLaughlin never did as a backup at Ibrox. Still only 26-years-old too, the shot-stopper could get even better with a move to Scotland and eventually replace Butland, who is now in his thirties.

With that said, Rangers could kill two birds with one stone by welcoming the Boro man this summer in what would be an act of genius by all involved behind the scenes. It won't be an easy one to negotiate, however, with a Premier League riches in the mix as well as rivals Celtic. The fact that the Bhoys are also interested means that the Scottish Premiership title is even more important - such a triumph could be a vital point in Rangers' pitch to Glover.

For now, Glover remains a Middlesbrough player, but for how long for remains to be seen. Now arguably in the prime of his career, the Australian will have the ultimate decision to make this summer after making 12 Championship appearances and keeping two clean sheets under Michael Carrick so far in the current campaign.