Even as Rangers gear up to complete their Scottish Premiership title comeback, the focus this summer is seemingly on outgoings, which could include the shock departure of one of Philippe Clement's best players.

Rangers transfer news

As things stand, it's set to be a summer of free agents at Ibrox, with John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and Leon Balogun all out of contract at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Ridvan Yilmaz's future remains in doubt, as the Gers plan a major summer overhaul for Clement.

It will be interesting to see which direction Clement takes his transfer plan ahead of his first full season. Whilst the Belgian may not want to strip away a potential title-winning side, certain contract situations have left him with no choice. To make up for those departures, however, he could yet welcome the likes of Oscar Cortes and Fabio Silvs on permanent deals when the window swings open.

Rangers will also hope that Lundstram eventually agrees new terms to at least avoid his exit as a free agent. Previous reports have suggested that it is a priority of theirs, but it remains to be seen whether or not the midfielder will actually put pen to paper.

The potential exit news just keeps coming too. Now, according to Graeme Bailey, James Tavernier is attracting the interest of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, including Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq. The Liverpool legend and Tavernier of course enjoyed great success the last time that they worked together, as Rangers ended their long wait to be crowned Scottish champions once again.

As the captain at Ibrox, it seems unlikely that Tavernier would be tempted into a shock summer exit, but stranger things have happened since the emergence of the rich Saudi clubs. Among other departures, the last thing Clement needs is to lose his captain.

Rangers must keep "important" Tavernier

Even at 32-years-old, Tavernier remains a vital part of all the good things that Rangers do under Clement. And as others leave this summer, that importance should only go up. Clement knows all about his captain's qualities, saying via News Letter: "I like a collective way of attacking with a lot of people, he is important that way. He is a leader by example also in the dressing room.

“It is difficult for me today to pick out one player, but the very positive thing for me is that this dressing room has several leaders and we have several leaders who stepped up from the first day, doing the good things and who are really focused and help the young lads."

James Tavernier at Rangers Stats (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 448 Goals 122 Assists 127 Silverware 5

When the right-back does eventually call it a day at Rangers, there's no doubt that he will go down as an Ibrox legend - though the Gers will hope that the end isn't this summer. The right-back could yet end the current season with one more piece of silverware added to his CV, but even then, many will hope that it's not his last in Scotland.