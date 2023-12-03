Highlights Rangers' poor start in the Scottish Premiership has been improved since Philippe Clement's arrival at Ibrox.

Rangers have been near-perfect since the arrival of Philippe Clement at Ibrox, making up for their poor start in the Scottish Premiership under Michael Beale, who was quickly relieved of his duties. And whilst they are still trailing behind Celtic at the top of the league by some distance, the Gers are looking up and could build Clement a squad ready to compete come next season.

First though, Rangers may need to undo the disastrous work done in the summer transfer window, which far from helped Beale at the start of the campaign. With new sporting director Nils Koppen on his way to Ibrox in the new year, the Scottish giants could be set to make some ruthless decisions, which could include the sale of one particular flop.

With the task of preventing Celtic from making it a third Scottish Premiership in a row, Rangers had to get things right in the transfer market, especially after losing the likes og Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos in the summer. Now, however, as we approach a busy festive period, it's clear to see that those in charge at Ibrox did not get things right. Instead, they got things so horribly wrong, with reports suggesting that one particular summer signing could be sold already.

According to The Sun, Koppen's first task at Rangers could be selling Sam Lammers, who has struggled to make an impact since moving to Rangers from Atalanta during the summer. The forward has summed up the Gers' struggles at times, scoring just two goals and could now be heading for an incredibly early exit. He won't be the only summer signing potentially out the door, either, with Cyriel Dessers supposedly facing the same fate, having endured similar struggles.

Clement admitted recently that his current squad is unbalance, saying via The Scotsman:

“To make a clear opinion about all the squad, it is not realistic to do it now for the moment. Of course we have ideas and we have talked about that and we are looking at things as a club because there is also an imbalance to the squad. In some positions we have a lot of players and in others some not. Those are things to look towards for January and the rest it is going to be very interesting in the next five weeks how all the players will perform.”

"Quality" Lammers is running out of time at Rangers

If Rangers want to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership then they must be ruthless and that could see Lammers leave not even a year into his time at Ibrox. Lammers' stats, scoring just twice this season, show just how disappointing he's been.

He was recently handed hope by Clement, however, who praised his forward, telling Sky Sports:

He is somebody with good technical quality, he is also somebody with height – he is a tall guy. In Scottish football, you need also enough tall people for the set pieces, for the opponents who are really waiting for that, so we need to keep a balance in our squad in that way, that we don’t have too many smaller players and that we come in trouble because of that.

"So yeah, he is somebody with good technical quality who can score goals but he needs to believe more in himself – we’re working on that, we’re working with him like that, and I think this goal will give him a lot of confidence because it was top quality."