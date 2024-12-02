Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement faces arguably the most important month in his role at Ibrox, as the Gers face seven fixtures which could make or break their season.

Five of them come in the Premiership, while the Light Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League before facing Celtic in the League Cup final just three days later.

If the Belgian can somehow win both of these fixtures, it should give the Ibrox side a major boost heading into the January transfer window and the second half of the season.

Several of his summer signings are finally starting to shine for Rangers, notably Vaclav Cerny, who has scored eight goals and grabbed five assists since arriving in the summer on a season-long loan deal.

In terms of value for money, the signing of Connor Barron could well be one of Clement’s finest since he took over the club in October 2023.

The midfielder didn’t cost a single penny. There is no doubt that his performances will grab the attention of others over the next couple of years.

Connor Barron’s season in numbers

Before he even moved to Rangers, Barron was earmarked as a perfect replacement for the departing Ryan Jack, who was certain to move on when his contract expired at the end of the last season.

There was reported interest from down south, but Clement won the race to sign the starlet ahead of the new season, and it looked like a smart piece of business for many reasons. He cost nothing, had experience in the Premiership and, most crucially, his nationality would help the club with regard to European squad quotas.

The signing, then, certainly fit the bill perfectly. He has demonstrated exactly why so many clubs were after him during the summer, settling in with ease at Ibrox.

Barron has featured in every single match for the club this season, starting 21 of the 23 games, establishing himself as the first-choice midfielder in Clement’s system.

Domestically, he has been impressive in dictating play and circulating the ball. Indeed, Barron averages 67.8 touches per game, while averaging a pass success rate of 90% each match, showcasing his qualities on the ball.

Defensively, he has won 3.6 total duels, averages 2.2 tackles, recovers 4.2 balls and loses possession just eight times per game in the top flight.

In the Europa League, some of these statistics are even better. Across five continental games, Barron has won 4.8 total duels, averages 3.4 tackles and recovers five balls per match, indicating that he can adjust seamlessly to both domestic and European football.

These qualities suggest that the Scot could be a key figure for the first team over the next few years, which, in turn, will see his market value rise.

Clement will be hoping to make more signings like Barron, players who can settle in quickly and likely raise several million for the Gers when they leave.

Could the Belgian be targeting a repeat of his Barron masterclass?

Rangers could raid Aberdeen again

With the January transfer window opening in just a few weeks, it means the manager will be able to talk to players who are out of contract next summer.

This could see the club perhaps secure a few pre-contract agreements, and journalist Scott McDermott believes the Light Blues should raid the Dons once again next year.

“On January 1, he ought to be speaking to Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie and getting him tied up on a pre-contract deal. Koppen wants Rangers to have more of a Scottish core.

"In years gone by it was common practice for them to suck up the best talent from other top-flight clubs – the likes of Nacho Novo, Kris Boyd, Ryan Jack and others. Abandoning that policy in recent years is another reason why they find themselves currently miles behind Celtic.

"Signing MacKenzie should be a no-brainer. The full-back is available on a free and highly unlikely to sign a new deal at Pittodrie."

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Like Barron, he would add some real quality into the team without costing anything, plus giving Clement another Scot in the squad, which is beneficial for Europe.

Just how good has MacKenzie been for the Dons this season, however? And is he worth targeting?

Jack MacKenzie’s stats for Aberdeen this season

The left-back has played in all but one of Aberdeen’s fixtures this term, scoring once and registering four assists in the process.

His performances even secured the player a call-up to the Scotland squad for the Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal in October, although he didn’t make it off the bench.

Despite scoring at Ibrox before in a 3-1 win in 2023, MacKenzie doesn't actually offer too much of an attacking threat. He has created zero big chances and averages just 0.8 key passes per game, but his defensive skills are what could entice Clement to make a move.

Indeed, he has won 4.8 total duels per game while averaging two tackles and recovering 3.8 balls per match in the top flight.

This defensive ability has allowed him to become a key member of the Aberdeen side under Jimmy Thelin, especially as the club currently sits above Rangers in the league table.

Clement does have Ridvan Yilmaz and Jefte as options on the left side of his defence. Jefte will get better and better, but Yilmaz has suffered plenty of injuries during his time at the club. Could this see the manager move him on in January?

Adding another young Scot with a ridiculously high ceiling to his squad could be another transfer masterclass from Clement, allowing him to replicate the deal that saw Barron move to Glasgow.