The January transfer window is a week away from opening up for business and Glasgow Rangers could be in the market to improve their squad.

Philippe Clement has not yet had the opportunity to bring his own players to Ibrox, having replaced Michael Beale after the summer window, and could use next month to bolster his side.

One player who has been linked with a possible switch to Glasgow ahead of the second half of the season is Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-forward Fabio Silva.

Portuguese outlet O'Jogo recently reported that Rangers and Celtic are both at the front of the race to secure his signature in January. However, there was no mention of whether it would be a loan or permanent deal for the young marksman.

Clement could repeat the club's Todd Cantwell blinder in a swoop for Silva, as the English attacking midfielder was also a player who was struggling down south, and he has been a revelation for the Gers.

Cantwell's form for Rangers this year

The former England U21 international had endured a difficult 18 months with the Canaries prior to his move to Ibrox in January of this year.

Cantwell did not produce a single goal or assist in eight Premier League matches during the 2021/22 campaign before a return of zero goals and zero assists in 18 Championship games for the Yellows the following term.

However, his dreadful form in England has not stopped him from being a success in Scotland. The 25-year-old whiz has racked up seven goals and seven assists in 24 Scottish Premiership starts between the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and the first half of the current season.

These statistics show that Rangers played a blinder with the talented gem as they picked him up at a low point and provided him with a platform to thrive.

Why Fabio Silva could be Cantwell 2.0

The reported Gers target, like Cantwell did with Norwich, has struggled at Premier League level so far this season for Wolves as he has zero goals and zero assists in eight matches. In fact, Silva has four goals and three assists in 62 top-flight outings in total since his move to England.

There is no hiding away from the fact that the 21-year-old marksman's form in English football has been woeful. He has not provided goals or assists on an even semi-regular basis.

However, Silva, who former teammate Conor Coady hailed as "fantastic" due to his desire to improve, did show signs of promise throughout the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Anderlecht and, later, PSV.

The Portuguese forward produced 11 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for the former before a return of five goals and two assists in 19 outings for the Dutch side.

16 goals and six assists in all competitions last term is a fine return for a player of his age and shows that the potential is there for the £80k-per-week prospect to make an impact at the top end of the pitch at a decent level.

Therefore, Clement could repeat the club's Cantwell blinder by rescuing another player from their struggles in England and providing them with a chance to shine in Scottish football, which Silva's statistics last term suggest he could do.