Glasgow Rangers have come out of the traps this summer, already making seven signings to the squad at Ibrox as Philippe Clement aims to return the Light Blues to the summit of Scottish football.

Of Rangers# new arrivals, only Liam Kelly is over the age of 22, which is evidence of the new direction Clement is taking the club. One which will hopefully begin a new era filled with trophies and progress in Europe.

Of course, much will depend on how the signings settle in at Ibrox, but it is clear that the Belgian is showing no signs of sentiment when it comes to restructuring his squad, moving those on who simply can't offer anything of value going forward.

While the majority of his signings will be permanent arrivals, allowing plenty of development in order to potentially secure a profit in the long run, there will be a couple of temporary arrivals.

Oscar Cortes has already extended his loan spell at Rangers for another season, while it looks like Clement is turning to the Premier League in order to secure another talented midfielder on loan this summer…

Rangers eyeing up move for Liverpool sensation

According to insider Dave Ockop, Rangers are keen on making a move for current Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark this summer.

The Light Blues will have to fend off some stiff competition, however, as clubs such as RB Salzburg, RB Leipzig, and Norwich City are all showing interest, clearly showing how in demand Clark is.

His long-term future looks to be with Liverpool as the Anfield side are set to open up talks regarding a new contract for the 19-year-old sensation which would see him remain on Merseyside for the foreseeable.

Securing Clark on a season-long loan deal could allow Clement the chance to add some more dynamism to his midfield, while also repeating a masterclass of a signing made by former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard…

Why Bobby Clark could be the next Kent at Rangers

Following his announcement as manager in May 2018, Gerrard sought to rebuild the Light Blues back to a level which could see them challenge Celtic on a regular basis for trophies.

This meant several summer signings that year, which included the likes of Connor Goldson, Allan McGregor and Borna Barisic, who would form the cornerstone of the defence across the next five seasons.

It was a loan deal for a young Liverpool winger named Ryan Kent which would get the tongues wagging at Ibrox, however, as his prodigious talent looked like it could shine in Glasgow.

Gerrard’s connections with his former club obviously helped facilitate a move north of the border, and it wasn’t long before the Englishman demonstrated his talents.

During his loan spell, Kent made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals while registering nine assists in the process.

Ryan Kent's Rangers statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 44 3 10 2021/22 46 3 19 2020/21 52 13 14 2019/20 34 8 4 2018/19 43 6 9 Via Transfermarkt

His ability to cause chaos out wide meant he swiftly became a crowd favourite at the Light Blues, as his dribbling ability was often showcased, while his displays against Celtic were also impressive.

Not only did he provide the assist for Ryan Jack in the 1-0 win in December 2018, ending a six-year run without a victory against Celtic, but the winger scored a sublime solo goal during a 2-1 defeat against the same opposition just a few months later.

His impact during that campaign was certainly impressive, leading Gerrard to shell out a staggering £7.5m transfer fee to secure his signature on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019.

Clark could have a similar sort of impact if he makes the same move as Kent did six years ago, but it remains to be seen whether Rangers will have the chance to sign him on loan.

What Bobby Clark could offer Rangers

Clark has shone for the Merseyside outfit at both youth and first-team level in recent years, which indicates that he could be a solid option for Clement to call upon next season.

For the U18 side during the 2021/22 season, Clark scored 13 goals and grabbed five assists in just 23 matches, which gave him plenty of confidence to take the next step up in the following campaign at Premier League 2 level (U23s).

Step up he did. Not only did Clark register four goal contributions at that level, but he also made his senior debut for Liverpool, appearing in both the League Cup and Premier League.

The youngster made a further 12 appearances under Jürgen Klopp last season, scoring in the Europa League, and emerging as one of the finest midfield talents the club had to offer.

It was in Europe that he shone brightest. Across two matches on the continent, Clark averaged one key pass per game while creating a big chance. Additionally, the teenager averaged a 90% pass success rate, showing how comfortable he is on the ball, along with winning 4.5 total duels per game – a success rate of 82% - evidence of his impressive physicality that he isn’t bullied during one on one duels.

Described as "a really exciting player with bags of skill and talent" by journalist Lee Ryder, it is clear he could be a worthwhile addition to Clement’s changed first-team squad for the 2024/25 campaign, especially considering his seamless transition from the U21s to playing for the senior team last term.

Securing him on a loan deal would allow the manager to focus his limited transfer funds on other areas of the team yet giving him an extra body in the heart of the midfield.

Kent took to Scottish football with ease during his loan spell and there is no doubt that Clark could follow suit next season.