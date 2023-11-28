Glasgow Rangers made the decision to part ways with head coach Michael Beale at the start of last month after a dismal opening to the campaign.

The Light Blues boss lost three of his first seven league matches in charge of the Scottish giants after failing to win a single trophy throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

That came after the English tactician was allowed to oversee an overhaul of the playing squad with a host of exits and arrivals at Ibrox.

The likes of Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos, Glen Kamara, and Antonio Colak were allowed to move on, either on free transfers or on permanent deals to other clubs.

Meanwhile, new new signings were made to bolster the side; including Leon Balogun, Jack Butland, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers, Danilo, Sam Lammers, Jose Cifuentes, Kieran Dowell, and Dujon Sterling.

His work in the transfer market did not have the desired effect as the Gers struggled at the start of the Scottish Premiership season, with the aforementioned losses, and Beale lost his job as a result of that.

However, the summer window was not a complete failure as the likes of Butland, Danilo, and Sima have all caught the eye at times with their performances for the side.

Rangers transfer news - Sima

In fact, Football Insider reported at the end of last month that the Light Blues are exploring the possibility of being able to sign Sima on a permanent basis.

The outlet claimed that the Gers are prepared to look into another swoop to sign him permanently next summer after his impressive start to life at Ibrox.

He is currently on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and the club do not have an option to purchase him in 2024.

Football Insider also added that the Light Blues could face competition to land his signature as other, unnamed, European sides could challenge them at the end of the campaign.

However, there is no mention of how much it could cost to land the Seagulls forward, who was signed from Slavia Prague for a reported fee of £7m in 2021.

It also remains to be seen whether or not the English side would be willing to cash in on Sima as they did not include a purchase option within his current loan deal and Roberto De Zerbi may want to take another look at him next summer.

If Rangers are able to secure a permanent move for the talented winger, though, then new manager Philippe Clement could repeat the masterclass that the club paid with Ryan Kent.

The English whiz joined the Gers on an initial loan from Liverpool and they were then able to bring him on a long-term deal after an excellent debut campaign in Scottish football.

Ryan Kent's first season at Rangers in numbers

He was signed on loan from the Premier League giants in the summer of 2018 and cited Steven Gerrard - ex-Liverpool midfielder - and Beale - who coached him in the U23s at Anfield and was the assistant manager at the time - as big reasons behind the switch.

The exciting wizard hit the ground running in Scotland with a return of six goals and six assists in 23 regular season Premiership matches.

Kent also managed two assists in four SFA Cup outings but did fail to contribute with any goals or assists in three Europa League group stage games.

His superb performances on the wing earned him the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award for the 2018/19 campaign, and was subsequently signed for a fee of £7.5m from Liverpool in 2019.

Kent's Rangers statistics

The 27-year-old ace, who joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer over the summer, went on to enjoy four full seasons as a permanent Rangers player and caught the eye with his electric wing play.

Kent scored 33 goals and provided 56 assists in 218 appearances for the club in all competitions - including his year on loan - as he showcased his ability as both a scorer and creator of goals.

His best season in a Gers shirt arguably came during the 2020/21 campaign as the talented whiz racked up 13 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. This included ten goals and ten assists as he helped the team to win the Premiership title under Gerrard.

These statistics show that the English dynamo was a successful signing for Rangers on a permanent deal after his impressive first year on loan from a Premier League side and Sima could now follow in his footsteps.

Abdallah Sima's season in numbers

Clement must push for the club to secure a long-term agreement to keep the Senegal international at Ibrox as he has been in sublime form so far this term.

Like Kent, the 22-year-old is a young, right-footed, left winger who is direct and has the quality to make things happen at the top end of the pitch to excite supporters.

Sima has started eight Premiership matches so far this season for Rangers and, in that time, has chipped in with five goals and one assist.

He has created two 'big chances' and provided 14 key passes in his 12 league appearances in total and could, therefore, have a case to say that his teammates have let him down in terms of assists.

The Brighton loanee has also been able to get supporters off their seats with his exciting wing play as only Rabbi Matondo (two) has completed more dribbles per game (1.8) than Sima.

In all competitions, the young whiz has plundered nine goals in 23 matches and this includes a return of two goals in four Europa League outings so far.

Last month, journalist Josh Bunting described Sima as being the club's most "dangerous" player and that is certainly true across the frontline as no other Gers attacker has scored as many league goals as him this term.

These statistics show that the 6 foot 2 ace has been a terrific signing for the Light Blues as he has provided a huge goal threat on the flank.

Therefore, Rangers and Clement must now push to secure a permanent deal for Sima to repeat the masterclass they played with Kent under Gerrard's management as the young ace could be a fantastic player for years to come.