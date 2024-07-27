A week from now, Glasgow Rangers will be hoping to already have three precious Premiership points following an opening day league victory.

The Ibrox side travel to Edinburgh to play Hearts to begin the 2024/25 campaign. Philippe Clement’s side may not have endured the finest pre-season, but all that matters is taking three points and building some momentum.

So far, the Belgian has made eight signings during the current transfer window, but hopefully there will be more to come in the next few weeks.

Vaclav Cerny is the newest arrival. The Czech winger should slot straight into the starting XI and will offer some much-needed pace and an eye for goal on the flanks.

Rangers opening five Premiership fixtures of 2024/25 Opponent Venue Hearts Tynecastle Motherwell Hampden Park Ross County Hampden Park Celtic Celtic Park Dundee United Tannadice Via Sky Sports

While experience is required, Clement could tap into the South American market in terms of bringing another talent to the club, thus repeating the club’s Alfredo Morelos masterstroke in the process.

Alfredo Morelos’ Rangers statistics

The Colombian arrived at Rangers when the club were still trying to readjust to top-flight life following their spell in the lower leagues.

Pedro Caixinha was the manager who brought him to Glasgow (arguably the best thing he did) from HJK Helsinki, a club where he scored 46 goals in just 62 appearances.

Aged just 21 at the time of his arrival, Morelos was not expected to be the focal point of the rebuild which would eventually see the club reach the summit of Scottish football, but his strong start to life at Ibrox offered plenty of hope.

Indeed, a tally of 18 goals from 43 appearances in his maiden season really set the ball rolling, especially following the appointment of Steven Gerrard in May 2018.

The Colombian scored 30 goals during Gerrard’s first season before adding another 29 the season after, shining in Europe, most notably as the club reached the last 16 of the Europa League.

Alfredo Morelos' Rangers statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 48 12 7 2021/22 42 18 8 2020/21 44 17 13 2019/20 47 29 10 2018/19 48 30 12 2017/18 43 18 8 Via Transfermarkt

Despite having a striker of this magnitude, the Ibrox side failed to win a trophy during those seasons, something which would change during 2020/21.

While his scoring rate fell – scoring ‘only’ 17 goals – the Light Blues recorded an unbeaten league season to claim their first league crown in a decade. This should have been the start of a new era filled with success, but it proved to be a false dawn.

Morelos did score 18 times, but his season came to an end at the start of April following an injury suffered on international duty with Columbia, missing the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals in the process.

He wasn’t quite the same upon his return to first-team action during the 2022/23 season, recording his lowest goal tally during his Rangers career (12) as the club finished trophyless for the first time since 2020.

It became clear that he wasn’t keen on signing an extended contract, thus leaving for nothing when his deal expired in May 2023. He remains a cult figure at the club, becoming the top European scorer in the Light Blues’ history following a goal against Benfica in 2020.

Alas, all good things have to come to an end. Since his departure, the club are still looking for another striker of the same stature.

Clement could be eyeing another Morelos masterclass this summer as the Gers have been linked with a Colombian youngster as of late…

Rangers transfer news

According to reports earlier this week, Rangers are showing interest in right-back Edier Ocampo ahead of making a potential move for the Colombian.

Coach Pablo Repetto left him out of the previous match against Millonarios due to the interest expressed in the young defender, meaning he could be on his way out of South America sooner rather than later.

Rangers, Hellas Verona and French side Toulouse have tabled offers for him, according to the report. Interest also comes from the MLS, as Vancouver Whitecaps are keen to bring him north in the next few weeks.

A young Colombian making his mark for his club side is attracting interest from abroad. Where have the Ibrox faithful heard that before?

Bringing a young talent such as Ocampo to Glasgow will allow Clement the chance to offer the player opportunities in European football. This should see him reach his potential, meaning the club can secure a substantial profit after a few years.

Edier Ocampo’s career statistics

The 5 foot 8 defender won't turn 21 until October, but he has already racked up 58 senior appearances for Atlético Nacional, registering five goal contributions in the process.

Across 21 club matches in 2024, Ocampo has scored three goals and grabbed an assist, demonstrating his attacking abilities.

Further evidence comes from his statistics when compared to his teammates. Indeed, he ranks first for successful dribbles per game (1.3), second for goals and assists (four) and big chances created (two), along with finishing third for key passes per game (1.4); excellent numbers from the youngster.

Another bonus for Clement is that the 20-year-old can either operate as a right-back or a right-winger, positions which he is clearly looking to strengthen this summer.

This positional flexibility could see him feature in more games should he join Rangers, especially if James Tavernier does leave the club amid recent interest in the current captain.

The league season is fast approaching, and the pre-season results haven’t shown the supporters that things can be different from last year.

Another few solid signings between now and the end of August could change morale, combined with a good start to the new season.

Will Ocampo be part of the Ibrox side in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.