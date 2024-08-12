Over the years, Glasgow Rangers have dipped into the loan market with varying degrees of success.

Ibrox flops such as Florian Kamberi, Umar Sadiq, Jon Toral and, most notably, Aaron Ramsey, have all failed to live up to the expectations upon arriving at Rangers, all four leaving Scotland behind with their tail between their legs.

There have been many more stretching over the decades, but the loan market is useful if the right player is brought in.

Who remembers Vladimir Weiss? The Slovakian winger who shone for Rangers during their double-winning 2010/11 campaign.

Ryan Kent arrived on a temporary deal under Steven Gerrard ahead of the 2018/19 season. 12 months later, he had scored six goals, registered nine assists, punched Scott Brown and secured a permanent move to the Glasgow side, endearing himself to the Ibrox faithful.

When the Gers get it right, they get it right. Unfortunately, it doesn’t happen very often, especially in recent years.

Michael Beale bucked the trend last summer, however, when he agreed a deal to bring Brighton and Hove Albion winger Abdallah Sima to Scotland for a season-long loan spell.

Rangers' finest loan signings since 2010 Player Games Goals Assists Ryan Kent 42 6 9 Abdallah Sima 39 16 2 Jermain Defoe 52 25 8 Vladimir Weiss 35 5 15

It turned out to be one of the best things Beale did during his dismal ten-month stint at Ibrox, as Sima was sublime for the club.

Abdallah Sima’s statistics at Rangers

The Senegal international certainly took no time at all to justify his signing, scoring against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League qualifiers while also netting in just his second Premiership match of the season.

Despite a managerial change and injury issues which saw him miss several key games during the second half of last season, Sima still finished his loan spell with 16 goals and two assists, which included a stunning effort against Celtic during the 3-3 draw between the teams.

Such was his impact that, among his teammates, Sima ranked third for goals and assists (13) in the top flight, along with ranking third for shots per game (2.9) and third for successful dribbles per game (1.2) during his single season in Glasgow.

As yet, the club have failed to sign him on a permanent deal as it looks like Clement could well be priced out of a move, but there are still a few weeks left in the window to perhaps negotiate with Brighton.

The Belgian coach has already signed Vaclav Cerny on a temporary deal, with the Czech winger impressing already, netting a superb goal against Motherwell on the weekend.

There are still more transfers to be made before the end of the month. Could Clement repeat the club’s Sima masterclass in a deal for a current Premier League talent?

Rangers looking to repeat Sima masterclass

Last month, insider Dave Ockop claimed that Rangers were keen on making a move for Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark during the current transfer window.

It looks as though the player is set for a move away from Anfield ahead of the new season. The question is, will it be a permanent deal? Or just a loan spell?

According to Paul Gorst, the Liverpool Echo’s chief Liverpool writer, there are a few clubs in for the midfielder.

He said via Redmen TV last week: “I don’t think Liverpool are actively looking at selling Bobby Clark. Celtic and Rangers are in the mix and obviously Salzburg, too. Almost half of the Championship are interested too, Leeds, Norwich, Derby.”

The Light Blues certainly face some stiff competition if they wish to make a move for the teenager before the window closes. If they do, it could go down rather well with the supporters given his rapid trajectory.

Bobby Clark’s Liverpool statistics

Clark has worked his way up from the U18 side to gain minutes for the senior side in just two seasons during his spell at Anfield.

For the U18s during the 2021/22 campaign, the youngster scored 13 goals and grabbed five assists in the U18 Premier League, which gave him plenty of confidence as he moved up to the U21s the following season.

He made his debut that season, appearing once in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup, while registering four goal contributions in the Premier League 2, setting him up nicely for the 2023/24 campaign.

It was clear Jürgen Klopp saw plenty of potential in Clark and rewarded him with 12 appearances for the first team. He even scored and grabbed an assist in the Europa League.

Not one to be fazed, Clark showcased his talents on the continent during the Reds' Europa League campaign.

Across his two matches in the competition, Clark not only scored and provided an assist, but the teenager also created a big chance, averaged one key pass per game and succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts.

Furthermore, the youngster averaged a 90% pass success rate during his games, proving that he has the required tactical and technical skills to dictate the play at this level, which could be a bonus for Rangers.

Journalist Lee Ryder dubbed Clark as “exciting” following his move to Liverpool back in September 2021, and he has since gone from strength to strength.

What he now needs is a steady stream of first-team action next season in order to continue his development.

Clement has shown he is keen on signing players who have a wide range of talents between the ages of 20 and 23, giving them plenty of game time in the squad.

If the Liverpool starlet does agree a move to the Light Blues in the coming weeks, could he have the same sort of impact as Sima did last term?

Only time will tell, but he looks far too wonderful a prospect to let slip through the net, even if it were to be for a solitary season. It's now over to you Clement and Co.